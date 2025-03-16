The right-back was on the scoresheet again as Leeds United took a point from QPR.

Jayden Bogle turned focus straight onto Leeds United’s final eight-game promotion ‘push’ after helping his side draw 2-2 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Leeds fought back from two goals down to take a point from Loftus Road, with Bogle scoring the second-half equaliser after a rollercoaster opening 45. QPR were two up inside half an hour courtesy of Koki Saito and Steve Cook, with concern Daniel Farke’s side could be set for another crushing defeat down in the capital.

But Leeds rallied, with Morgan Fox’s own-goal halving the deficit before half-time and Bogle’s smart finish levelling things up on 51 minutes. Both sides had chances to win it but eventually settled for a point each, with top-spot belonging to the Whites throughout the international break.

Bogle QPR reaction

And in the aftermath of Saturday’s hard-earned point, Bogle’s message was simple. The goalscoring right-back wrote on Instagram: “Final push after the break!”

Junior Firpo thought he’d scored Leeds’ first goal with a deft flick, although replays judged the ball to have come off defender Fox last. but the opposite full-back was still in good spirits post-match, writing ‘how greedy’ in the comments section of Bogle’s post. Striker Joel Piroe also commented, writing ‘8 more’.

A point will keep Leeds top of the Championship for two more weeks, regardless of how Sheffield United get on at Sheffield Wednesday later today. Farke’s side are three points clear of the Blades but can also boast a vastly superior goal difference, while Burnley are two points behind following Saturday’s 2-0 win at Swansea City.

The more pragmatic Leeds fan might have taken a point, given the tight turnaround from Wednesday’s win over Millwall and an increasingly difficult run of early kick-off results. And after going two goals down so quickly, that was even more true.

Farke’s QPR verdict

"Before the game I would never sign off on a draw but we as a club don't have the best record in London and everyone told me before the game a draw was a good result," Farke said following Saturday’s point. "I'm not dancing on the table but of course during this period, a third game in six days and you go two goals down, it's definitely a good point.

“QPR deserved to be in the lead, we were poor the first 30 minutes. Started okay with the ball but our defensive sharpness against the ball was not there. We gave two easy situations away. Not switched on to defend the second, the first goal our whole behaviour was similar.

"The reaction was good. We had a similar story last season here, 2-0 down and just let it happen, today we showed resilience and wanted to fight back. We got one foot back with a good goal of Junior Firpo and then second half were completely on it, equalised and had four or five deliveries through the six-yard box and came really close to turning the game completely. After this story of the game it's a good point and we take it and it's a point closer to where we want to finish."