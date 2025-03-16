It was a bad day for a Leeds United quartet against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, a good day for one individual and there were plenty of off-camera moments you may have missed.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have come away from this ground on too many occasions with nothing but nightmares, so at least this time they headed north with something tangible for their efforts. Here’s the YEP take on what we saw before, during and after a game that ensured Leeds will remain top of the Championship going into the international break.

Good day

Willy Gnonto - This has not been the season anyone would have predicted for the little Italian. The departure of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray seemed to present Gnonto with an opportunity to step up and be a main man but that just hasn't been the case, so far. Manor Solomon on the left, Daniel James on the right and Daniel Farke's preference for Brenden Aaronson at 10 has restricted Gnonto's starts and his impact. At QPR however he got 45 minutes and seized the opportunity. His contribution helped bring Leeds level and he caused the hosts problems the likes of which Aaronson simply had not been able to present. Whether or not it translates into more of a starring role for Gnonto between now and May remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Frey - The big man up top for QPR had a lovely afternoon smashing into people, annoying them and debating life with the officials. He did his job really well and with a big smile on his face. Even when there was some niggle to his interactions with Leeds players he followed up with high fives or affectionate pats. An old school centre forward if ever there was one.

Anyone in carriage C of the Kings Cross to Beverley train who was lucky enough to encounter Jack Tilley and his group. Having settled themselves around two tables they were informed by a Hull couple that they had booked two of the seats. Where some can be deliberately awkward, this lot were charmers, made space and welcomed the pair into their conversation [whether they liked it or not]. Generous with their beer and their crisps and somewhat mindful of their language [at times], the Leeds fans ensured the Hull couple will likely not forget their experience in a hurry. It was all very good natured. As it always should be. When the Leeds group left the train at Doncaster it was all smiles and waves.

Bad day

Joe Rodon - For a player who had put together such a long string of impressive performances and one so visibly annoyed by defensive lapses, the last two weekends will not have pleased him. When the cross came in, all too easily, for QPR's second Steve Cook was one of two players with a tonne of freedom. Rodon wasn't close enough to put any kind of pressure on the goalscorer, nor was he close enough to affect any QPR player in the box.

Daniel Farke - Maybe Ilia Gruev would have helped Leeds be a little better defensively but it definitely looked like the lack of recent rotation made for some tiredness, be that mental or physical, in the performance at QPR. Farke was self critical of his own selection decisions and faced plenty of external criticism from sections the travelling support and wider fanbase. Starting Aaronson for the 36th consecutive game despite the American’s recent poor form and growing pressure did not look like the best call. At least he took quick action to remedy the situation and his introduction of Gnonto was pivotal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenden Aaronson - The 'assist' for the QPR goal was the lowlight of another struggle for Aaronson, who was unable to carry any momentum from an improved performance against Millwall into this game. Yet again he found life difficult when physical pressure was applied. Withdrawn at the break, there is no doubt that the substitution made Leeds better. Where others who had a poor first half were able to show improvement in a second half Leeds won 1-0, Aaronson played no further part and had to be judged solely on what transpired in the first 45.

Manor Solomon - His performance wasn't sparkling but nor was it that bad and he played a role in the first goal. His team-mates left him isolated for the second goal and though he could have done more, the situation was not his fault. But the display of dissent at being substituted was not what Leeds needed and nor was it the first time. It was too far from side before self for anyone's liking, even if Daniel Farke absolved the winger in his post-match press conference.

Off-camera moments

A Leeds United back room staff member carrying two massive bunches of bananas into the away dressing room.

A pair of away fans in the main stand surreptitiously giving a Leeds salute to the visiting journalists in the press box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan James unaware of how close he came to being taken out by a stay water bottle thrown by a team-mate to a physio during the warm-up.

Illan Meslier pulling off a blinding save from an Alex Cairns shot as they warmed up. The third-choice keeper could only applaud the Frenchman's effort in response.

Mateo Joseph mischievously sticking out a foot to stop a pass during the subs rondo, despite it being the first pass which is customarily free, and then limping away gingerly as it bent his foot back. Minutes later Joseph took one right in the unmentionables and was left doubled over for a lengthy period of time before he could rejoin the rondo.

Meslier putting a tad too much on a kick downfield as he warmed up, the ball rolling deep into QPR territory and then being used by the home side for their shooting drills. Whether it was ever reclaimed by Leeds is a mystery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A delighted Leeds mascot being in exactly the right place to have photos with the Leeds squad as they came off at the end of the warm-up as a helpful QPR staff member ensured no players went past without stopping.

Manor Solomon taking his anger out on a corner flag as he walked around the pitch expressing his anger at being substituted. It was a prolonged demonstration of frustration at his manager's decision.

Ethan Ampadu having to calm down Joseph and lead him onto the pitch at full-time as the striker reacted angrily to something. Ampadu then went and had a word with Struijk as the visitors left the pitch.

Marti Cifuentes arriving in the press conference room just a few minutes into Farke's press conference and standing at the back listening for the rest of it. The pair then had an affectionate moment before the Leeds boss exited.