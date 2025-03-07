Major changes at Leeds United boardroom level have been announced.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have confirmed the summer exit of Everton-bound CEO Angus Kinnear and will bring in a former Premier League chairman to fill a newly-created role.

Kinnear will depart Elland Road at the end of the season to take up a position with the Toffees at the start of their Bramley-Moore stadium era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CEO, who has been in his role at Leeds since 2017, will work alongside the club's new executive vice chairman Peter McCormick, until the summer.

A club statement said: “Leeds United can confirm CEO Angus Kinnear will leave his position with the club at the end of the season.

“Kinnear has been in the role since 2017 and oversaw promotion to the Premier League in 2020, the ownership transition to 49ers Enterprises Global Football Group in 2023, along with the purchase of Elland Road Stadium and its return to the club.

“He will continue to serve as CEO until the end of the season to support a smooth handover process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club is also delighted to welcome Peter McCormick, who has resigned from his current roles at the Premier League and will be joining the club as Executive Vice Chairman.

“Bringing his experience as the former Chair of both the Premier League and Football Association, McCormick will support chairman Paraag Marathe and other senior executives regarding strategic planning, stadium redevelopment and commercial matters, and will represent the club in key meetings."

The YEP understands McCormick is not regarded as a replacement for Kinnear and the club will consider the senior leadership structure between now and the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer, who has expertise in financial fair play and the owners and directors' tests, has chaired both the Premier League and Football Association.

He was previously a director at Leeds United and will represent Marathe at the likes of league meetings. His arrival is expected imminently.

Marathe said: "I want to thank Angus for his commitment and service for so many years, and for being a fantastic steward and leader of the club. As we move forward, I am confident that the incredible talent across our team will sustain our success.

“In the meantime, I look forward to continuing to work with both Angus and Peter as we fight for promotion in the coming weeks."