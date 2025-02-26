Leeds United's 2024/25 Championship season will be overseen before the reported switch.

Angus Kinnear could be set to leave Leeds United this summer with reports suggesting he is closing in on a move to Everton.

Kinnear was first named as a possible target for incoming Everton owners, The Friedkin Group (TFG) last week, with a recruitment agency shortlisting Leeds’ chief executive to fill a similar role on Merseyside.

Long-serving club employee Colin Chong has filled the CEO role on a temporary basis for almost two years following Denise Barrett-Baxendale's exit, with a more permanent appointment planned for this summer.

The Daily Mail now claim Kinnear looks set to fill that role, having been identified at the ‘number one candidate’ by new-look American owners TFG, therefore calling time on an eight-year period.

The 47-year-old is expected to see out the current campaign with Leeds first and foremost, with a desire to oversee promotion and end on a high before he moves on to pastures new.

Kinnear joined Leeds back in 2017, having previously spent four years at West Ham and a decade as commercial director at Arsenal during a period in which they moved from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium.

He is the one of very few high-ranking figures still at Elland Road from Andrea Radrizzani’s tenure as owner, another being head of football operations Adam Underwood, having kept his role during the 2023 takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

The CEO is said to have an ‘open-ended contract’ at Leeds with talks set to take place between both clubs over his switch from West Yorkshire to Merseyside.

But Kinnear is said to be closing in on securing that move, with a busy summer on the horizon as Everton move from Goodison Park to Bramley-Moore Dock while also investing in an under-performing squad, with the financial freedom to spend for the first time in several years.

Leeds have declined to comment on the development and following last week’s initial links, a club spokesperson told the YEP all efforts are being directed towards promotion.

The Whites are on course to achieve promotion with a seven-point gap on third-placed Burnley following Monday's 3-1 comeback win at Sheffield United - a game Kinnear and fellow board member Pete Lowy watched from a packed-out away end.