Leeds United looked set for another tough day at Loftus Road before turning things around.

Junior Firpo saw a more resilient Leeds United side fight back from early issues at Queens Park Rangers to draw 2-2 and take another important point in the Championship promotion race.

Leeds kicked off their third game in a week in the worst possible fashion, with goals from Koki Saito and Steve Cook sending them 2-0 down inside 30 minutes. The quickfire blow was worryingly reminiscent of last season’s 4-0 drubbing at Loftus Road in which Daniel Farke’s side were two goals down inside 22 minutes before collapsing under the pressure of a promotion race.

But instead of conceding two more, Leeds steadied themselves and a Morgan Fox own-goal got them back in the game before half-time, with Jayden Bogle levelling shortly after the break. The Whites even had chances to go on and win the game but in coming back to claim another good point, Firpo saw a side with plenty of fight.

Firpo’s QPR reaction

“I think the game started really difficult for us,” Firpo told LUTV shortly after full-time. “We made it really difficult for ourselves, we weren't good enough in duels, they were winning them across the whole pitch. We knew how they were going to play but coming here is really difficult.

“I remember what happened here last season. It started a little bit like last season but I think we showed resilience, I got a goal [eventually given as a Fox own-goal] in the first half which was really important to go into half time one goal behind and we did a really good second half I think.

“We were really close [to winning], we got the equaliser really early, getting people into the box, creating on the wings is how we've been playing lately. We had a few chances where we could have done a little bit more but I think what it shows today, whatever the result and whatever minute, I think we can turn around the game.”

Promotion race warning

Leeds have now won just one of their last four games but a point at Loftus Road will keep them top of the Championship throughout the March international break, with Sheffield United only able to draw level on points if they beat Sheffield Wednesday later today. Burnley’s 2-0 win at Swansea City saw them gain ground but first-place belongs to Farke’s side.

Firpo is one of several first-team players set for international duty over the next fortnight, with other non-internationals ready for a well-earned rest ahead of the final eight-game run-in. And the in-form left back expects himself and others to welcome Swansea City to Elland Road in two week’s time ready to get the job done.

“I'm really critical of myself and the group, we have a brilliant team and should expect way more in any game,” the defender added. “But how the game was, I think we could be happy with a point.

“It's a game less we have to play, a game more when we're top of the league. We just have to go away with our international teams, the players who have a good rest, clear the head and come back in a fire mode because the last eight games are really difficult.”