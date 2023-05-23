Richard Keys and Gary Neville are both backing Everton to stay up at the expense of Leeds United and Leicester City this weekend. The relegation battle in the Premier League has gone down to the final day.

The Whites face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Sunday and need to win and hope other results go their way if they are to stay up this term. They are yet to win in Sam Allardyce’s opening three games in charge.

Everton’s fate is in their own hands and if they beat AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park then they will avoid slipping into the Championship. Leicester face West Ham at home after beating Leeds 3-1 last time out.

Writing in his blog, the Sky Sports presenter Key said: “We’re in for a dramatic last day. If Leicester get done at Newcastle tonight (Monday) realistically they’re down. That leaves Leeds and Everton.

“Despite crumbling at West Ham I fancy Leeds to beat a pathetic Tottenham, but even if they do it won’t be enough. I can’t see how Everton don’t beat Bournemouth, so it’s Leeds. Or are we in for one final twist?

“Everton’s win at Brighton was the result that saved them. That was the one that turned the survival battle on its head. There’s always one game like it in any run-in. It’s rare that there’s two - but who knows?”

Meanwhile, Neville told Sky Sports: “What they (Leicester) have done tonight is give themselves a chance. They have a better chance than last week - I thought they were finished. They have shown something tonight. Look, Newcastle have hit the post, hit the bar, had multiple shots and Leicester gave us nothing until the last five minutes when they had the chance with Castagne.

“They are looking for a mad final day, Leicester, that something crazy happens at Goodison Park. A lot has to go well for Leeds, obviously. They are going to need Everton to lose, because even if Everton get a point and Leeds win, the goal difference...I think something mad will have to happen for Leeds to stay up.

“It’s all Everton, isn’t it? Everton are the ones that have it in control. They are at home against a team everyone will expect them to beat, and the pressure is on them. They are without Calvert-Lewin. They are going to have to do something on Sunday because even if Everton are 1-0 up with five minutes to go...imagine.”