The staggering Premier League windfall Leeds United could receive compared with Everton, Leicester and Southampton
The prize money shared out by the Premier League is based on broadcasting deals, TV selection and each club’s final league position.
Leeds United could be set for a head-turning windfall even if the club is relegated from the Premier League this season.
Sam Allardyce's side currently sit in the top flight drop zone ahead of a the final day with Everton and Leicester City both also still at risk of relegation to the Championship alongside already-demoted Southampton.
All 20 teams in the Premier League receive prize money come the end of the season with sums varying for league position, but the lowest amount dished out at the end of the 2021/22 campaign was still in excess of £100 million.
Half of the Premier League prize money comes from the domestic broadcasting deal, 50% of which goes directly to the clubs and is split evenly. Last year, this resulted in around £34.1 million for every side.
A further 25% of prize money is based on facility, which is the number of times a club is selected to be on UK television. A final 25% is then based on league position.
The final amounts for the 2022/23 season are still to be confirmed, but looking at the data from the last campaign, this is how much Leeds United and other Premier League clubs could receive if they finish in their current league position.
1 - Manchester City
1st placed Manchester City were awarded £161.3 million last season.
2 - Arsenal
2nd placed Liverpool were awarded £159.8 million last season.
3 - Newcastle United
3rd placed Tottenham Hotspur were awarded £152.1 million last season.
4 - Manchester United
4th placed Chelsea were awarded £151.7 million last season.
5 - Liverpool
5th placed Arsenal were awarded £151.6 million last season.
6 - Brighton
6th placed Manchester United were awarded £150.2 million last season.
7 - Aston Villa
7th placed West Ham were awarded £142.1 million last season.
8 - Tottenham
8th placed Brighton were awarded £130.6 million last season.
9 - Brentford
9th placed Fulham were awarded £131.5 million last season.
10 - Fulham
10th placed Brighton were awarded £130.6 million last season.
11 - Crystal Palace
11th placed Wolves were awarded £128.2 million last season.
12 - Chelsea
12th placed Crystal Palace were awarded £124.3 million last season.
13 - Wolves
13th placed Aston Villa were awarded £123.3 million last season.
14 - West Ham
14th placed Brentford were awarded £121 million last season.
15 - Bournemouth
15th placed Everton were awarded £120.4 million last season.
16 - Nottingham Forest
16th placed Leeds United were awarded £116.1 million last season.
17 - Everton
17th placed Southampton were awarded £113.3 million last season.
18 - Leeds United
18th placed Burnley were awarded £106.1 million last season.
19 - Leicester City
19th placed Watford were awarded £104.6 million last season.
20 - Southampton
20th placed Norwich were awarded £100.3 million last season.