Leeds United could be set for a head-turning windfall even if the club is relegated from the Premier League this season.

Sam Allardyce 's side currently sit in the top flight drop zone ahead of a the final day with Everton and Leicester City both also still at risk of relegation to the Championship alongside already-demoted Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 20 teams in the Premier League receive prize money come the end of the season with sums varying for league position, but the lowest amount dished out at the end of the 2021/22 campaign was still in excess of £100 million.

Half of the Premier League prize money comes from the domestic broadcasting deal, 50% of which goes directly to the clubs and is split evenly. Last year, this resulted in around £34.1 million for every side.

A further 25% of prize money is based on facility, which is the number of times a club is selected to be on UK television. A final 25% is then based on league position.

The final amounts for the 2022/23 season are still to be confirmed, but looking at the data from the last campaign , this is how much Leeds United and other Premier League clubs could receive if they finish in their current league position.

Leeds United sit in the Premier League drop zone (Image: Getty Images)

1 - Manchester City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st placed Manchester City were awarded £161.3 million last season.

2 - Arsenal

2nd placed Liverpool were awarded £159.8 million last season.

3 - Newcastle United

3rd placed Tottenham Hotspur were awarded £152.1 million last season.

4 - Manchester United

4th placed Chelsea were awarded £151.7 million last season.

5 - Liverpool

5th placed Arsenal were awarded £151.6 million last season.

6 - Brighton

Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates in front of the fans after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

6th placed Manchester United were awarded £150.2 million last season.

7 - Aston Villa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7th placed West Ham were awarded £142.1 million last season.

8 - Tottenham

8th placed Brighton were awarded £130.6 million last season.

9 - Brentford

9th placed Fulham were awarded £131.5 million last season.

10 - Fulham

10th placed Brighton were awarded £130.6 million last season.

11 - Crystal Palace

11th placed Wolves were awarded £128.2 million last season.

12 - Chelsea

12th placed Crystal Palace were awarded £124.3 million last season.

13 - Wolves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13th placed Aston Villa were awarded £123.3 million last season.

14 - West Ham

14th placed Brentford were awarded £121 million last season.

15 - Bournemouth

15th placed Everton were awarded £120.4 million last season.

16 - Nottingham Forest

16th placed Leeds United were awarded £116.1 million last season.

17 - Everton

Everton could still be relegated on the final day of the season (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17th placed Southampton were awarded £113.3 million last season.

18 - Leeds United

18th placed Burnley were awarded £106.1 million last season.

19 - Leicester City

19th placed Watford were awarded £104.6 million last season.

20 - Southampton