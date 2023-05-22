Published in January, the Yorkshire club were one of just two outfits to break into the top 20 .

The Deloitte analysis claims to be "the industry’s most contemporary and reliable independent analysis of the financial performance of clubs at the forefront of football" and reported that the total revenue of its top 20 ranking clubs climbed 13% from 2020/21 to the newly published 2021/22 figures.

Analysts put this down to the return of fans to stadiums with the cumulative matchday revenue from the top 20 ranked clubs increasing from £89 million to a huge £1.1 billion.

Despite those statistics, only 15% of total revenue came from matchday earnings with 41% coming from commercial sources and 44% from broadcasting.

Leeds United placed 18th in the top 20 richest football clubs worldwide with a reported £189.2 million revenue for the 2021/22 period. Fellow new arrivals Newcastle United placed in 20th with £179.8 million of revenue and relegation-threatened Everton sit between the two in 19th thanks to their £181 million revenue.

Manchester City topped the charts once again with an eye-watering £619.1 million revenue while Spanish giants Real Madrid retain second place with a £604.5 million revenue.

UNTHINKABLE SCENARIO - Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has parted company with Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Victor Orta, with Sam Allardyce now at the wheel as the Whites battle relegation again. Pic: Getty

However, Los Blancos' revenue is still to recover to pre-pandemic levels with £35 million less revenue than 2018/19 - it's a similar story at rivals Barcelona who were £163 million worse than before Covid-19 despite placing seventh.

Premier League clubs make up over half of the Deloitte rankings with 11 listed in total. The biggest climbers in the table were Liverpool whose £594.3 million revenue places them in third above Manchester United in fourth for the first time in the publication's 26-year history.

Leicester City and Everton were the only two Premier League clubs in the list to see revenue fall, dropping two places to 17th and one place to 19th respectively.

Leeds United could be relegated from the Premier League this season (Image: Getty Images)

You can check out the full ranking below: