The manager was brought in to try and get them out of relegation trouble with only four games remaining in the Premier League season.

So far a draw, against Newcastle United, is the only positive result to come from Allardyce's managerial cameo, sandwiched by a 2-1 defeat at champions Manchester City and Sunday's 3-1 capitulation at West Ham United.

Though Allardyce was somewhat buoyed by the performance at the Etihad and how Leeds dug in to preserve a point against Newcastle when down to 10 men, he saw a lack of quality and composure at both ends of the pitch at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Allardyce, who has previously described the Leeds squad as 'light' and said some clubs had got recruitment right and others had messed it up, blamed a lack of depth for their defensive woes at the weekend. Up front, he declined to use record signing Georginio Rutter at West Ham, instead leaving an injured Rodrigo on the pitch to the final whistle.

But he would not go into detail on why Leeds find themselves in the position they are in, requiring a win over Spurs and a Bournemouth result against Everton to stay in the Premier League. Instead, that is a conversation he will have at the end of the season.

"I’ll tell you if I'm here or not, I won't tell you now, it’s private," he said.

"It didn't take me long to work it out, when you have 1,155 games [as a manager]. I sorted this club [West Ham United] out when I came, I’ve sorted a few other clubs out. The experience is all there to know what is wrong and what is right and what you have to put right. So if at the end of the season whatever discussion we have, we'll have that discussion. Let’s hope it’s if we're in the Premier League. Fingers crossed."

Allardyce's arrival coincided with the departure of director of football Victor Orta, who club suggest was at odds with the board on the correct course of action. Orta's preference is thought to have been for Javi Gracia to stay in charge, whereas the ownership believed a fourth manager of the season could give them a chance of staying up.