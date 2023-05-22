Leeds United are preparing for the final game of their season as they attempt a last-minute escape from relegation.

The Whites sit two points from safety heading into their last game of the season, a home clash with Tottenham. Sam Allardyce and his men must win to have any chance of avoiding dropping into the Championship, and even that might not be enough. Leeds had a big chance to put their fate into their own hands over the weekend, but they disappointed again in an away defeat to West Ham.

As Allardyce looks to mastermind a shock final day result, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Duo attract attention

Leeds are likely to lose a number of players should they suffer relegation this season.

With that in mind, it’s claimed Atletico Madrid are interested in two players, in particular. Fichajes report the La Liga giants are interested in both Tyler Adams and Rodrigo Moreno. Adams has impressed in his first - and possible last - season with the Whites, while Rodrigo is the club’s top scorer this season.

Rodrigo could well head back to Spain if Leeds suffer relegation, unlikely to accept playing Championship football at this stage.

Manning interest

The Whites are said to be on the lookout for a new left-back this summer.

Junior Firpo hasn’t particularly impressed at Elland Road so far, and FLW say Leeds are already planning to replace the Spaniard. It’s claimed Swansea City star Ryan Manning has been pinpointed as a possible signing, available for free at the end of this season. It has already been confirmed that Manning will leave the club this summer.

There is likely to be Premier League interest, according to the report, but Leeds may be able to compete if they go down and show ambition to bounce straight back up.

Cherries plan

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has explained his plan for his players ahead of their clash Everton - a key fixture for Leeds’ safety hopes.

PLAN: Outlined by Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, pictured applauding his side's fans after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

O’Neil told the Daily Echo: “Give the boys a little bit of time to recover, obviously it’s a slightly longer week, an extra day. So, get the boys recovered and then ask them again to be ready to suffer and sacrifice like they did (against Manchester United). I think that the three games we’ve played since we have been safe, Chelsea and the Man United ones are what performances need to look like.

“And I’m sure the boys enjoyed (the Manchester United game) a lot more than they did last week. It’s important that we get them ready to go again and make sure that we’re very competitive at Everton, and try and put one more win on the table for the season.”

Ayling’s hope

Leeds star Luke Ayling has addressed Leeds’ slim survival hopes.