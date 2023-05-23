Leeds United are back in action on Sunday at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The Whites were beaten 3-1 away at West Ham last time out in a big dent to their survival chances.

Their hopes of staying in the Premier League are now out of their hands and they need to win this weekend and hope other results go their way if they are to avoid slipping back into the Championship. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacker expected to attract interest

Leeds could face a battle to keep hold of attacker Willy Gnonto this summer, especially if they drop into the second tier. The 19-year-old, who is an Italy international with 11 caps under his belt so far in his career, made the move to Elland Road last year from FC Zurich and penned a five-year contract in Yorkshire.

He has since made 26 appearances in all competitions, 22 of which have come in the league, and has chipped in with four goals. The teenager is being tipped for a bright future in the game and according to a report by Italian news outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport(via Sport Witness), Serie A pair Lazio and Fiorentina are in the ‘running’ to land his signature ahead of the next transfer window.

Midfielder on radar

Leeds are being linked with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, who has caught the eye at Ewood Park over recent times. According to Football League World, the Whites will ‘join’ the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United in the race for him ahead of next term.