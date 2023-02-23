Leeds United are preparing for another must-win game against Southampton after defeat against Everton last time out. However, this time they will have a manager.

The Whites find themselves one point into the Premier League’s relegation zone after Seamus Coleman’s goal at Goodison Park secured all three points for their rivals. The clash was Michael Skubala’s last as interim coach, with Javi Gracia taking over yesterday.

The Spaniard has most recently spent time with Valencia and Al Sadd, but previously managed Watford in the Premier League. Gracia guided them to safety during the 2018-19 campaign and also took them to their first FA Cup final in 35 years, however he was dismissed after a poor start to the following campaign.

Here are the latest news headlines from Elland Road...

‘Outstanding’ Charlie Cresswell

Millwall head coach Gary Rowett has challenged Charlie Cresswell following his mistake against Burnley on Tuesday and has praised him for his performances since joining the club.

Cresswell moved to Millwall on loan in the summer and has become a key part of their efforts to earn a play-off spot, making 21 appearances and scoring four goals from defence. However, the centre-back disappointed when he trie to skip past an attacker on Tuesday evening and lost possession in his own half, allowing Ashley Barnes to open the scoring.

Despite the mistake, Rowett was still eager to praise Cresswell and was confident he would learn from it. Speaking to Football League World, he said: “It’s like anything. You’ve got to learn from those situations. He’ll probably look back on it and probably not take the risk.

“The key for me is that I think he’s been outstanding. If you’re not playing well and you make those types of mistakes then it’s obviously a little bit harder to stay in the team.

“For me, he’s been outstanding. The last two or three games, he’s shown a different side to his game. He’s shown a real calm authority and a consistency to his performances. I think I’ve said it all the way through, he’s going to be a top player but he’s not far off that now.”

Ex-Watford coach to join Javi Gracia

Former Watford assistant coach Zigor Aranalde is set to reunite with Javi Gracia at Elland Road, according to Leeds Live. The 49-year-old has spent much of his coaching career with Gracia, joining him at Watford in 2018 and going onto be a key member of his backroom staff at Valencia and Al Sadd.

Aranalde is also a familiar figure elsewhere in England, having made over 200 appearances for Walsall as they were promoted from Division Two, as well as winning League Two with Carlisle United. He also went on to enjoy spells as chief scout at both Brighton & Hove Albion and West Brom.

