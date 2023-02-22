Leeds United will need all the support they can get as they look to fight themselves out of Premier League trouble, so it’s a good job they have some heavyweights in their corner.

The Whites may not be battling for titles these days, but their rich history has helped them attract fans from all around the world over the years. As part of that, they have been able to recruit plenty of famous fans,including celebrity sportspeople, actors, DJs and much more. With that in mind, we have put together a list of Leeds’ most famous fams.