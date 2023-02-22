Leeds United already tipped to hire Javi Gracia replacement as Jermaine Beckford issues verdict
All the latest Leeds United news as the Whites begin life under Javi Gracia.
Leeds United are gearing up for another relegation six-pointer, and they finally have a manager in place.
Former Watford boss Javi Gracia was appointed on a ‘flexible’ contract on Tuesday, and it’s hoped he can repeat what he did at Watford in 2018 and 2019 in stearing the Whites clear of the drop. This weekend, Leeds face bottom club Southampton knowing a defeat will send them to the bottom of the Premier League, and pressure is on after last weekend’s loss to Everton. a defeat that saw them drop into the bottom three.
As preparations continue for the fixture, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Beckford verdict
Former Leeds star Jermaine Beckford has issued his verdict on Leeds’ appointment of Gracia.
“Good appointment. Knows the league and knows his stuff. I’m excited to see what he brings,” he said. The appointment garnered mixed reviews from Leeds fans, with some believing the appointment may have been made with a view to life back in the Championship.
But Beckford seems convinced Gracia has what it takes to save his old club, with the Spaniard having twice kept Watford clear of the drop zone during his spell in Hertfordshire.
Moyes claim
Despite Leeds appointing Gracia, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes the Whites would ‘walk over broken glass’ to appoint David Moyes if West Ham were to sack the Scot.
“If Moyes got sacked tomorrow morning Leeds would walk over broken glass to go and get him in. You’ve got to put it in perspective. Leeds would have him in tomorrow morning. It’s a no-brainer,” he told Sky Sports.
Clearly, Leeds are going to ride with Gracia until the end of the season, but the ‘flexible’ contract in place seems to suggest they have the option of changing managers in the summer.