Leeds United are gearing up for another relegation six-pointer, and they finally have a manager in place.

As preparations continue for the fixture, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Beckford verdict

Former Leeds star Jermaine Beckford has issued his verdict on Leeds’ appointment of Gracia.

“Good appointment. Knows the league and knows his stuff. I’m excited to see what he brings,” he said. The appointment garnered mixed reviews from Leeds fans, with some believing the appointment may have been made with a view to life back in the Championship.

But Beckford seems convinced Gracia has what it takes to save his old club, with the Spaniard having twice kept Watford clear of the drop zone during his spell in Hertfordshire.

Moyes claim

Despite Leeds appointing Gracia, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes the Whites would ‘walk over broken glass’ to appoint David Moyes if West Ham were to sack the Scot.

“If Moyes got sacked tomorrow morning Leeds would walk over broken glass to go and get him in. You’ve got to put it in perspective. Leeds would have him in tomorrow morning. It’s a no-brainer,” he told Sky Sports.

