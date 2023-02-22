It has been a turbulent time for the Whites, who only managed to stay up by the skin of their teeth last season, while they have also found themselves battling relegation this season. Jesse Marsch was appointed with long-term vision, but that vision did not bring short-term success, and the club decided to sack the American a fortnight ago, appointing Javi Gracia as his replacement on a ‘flexible contract’.

In the meantime, there are still questions over what the future holds when it comes to Leeds’ ownership situation, and here we round up all the latest.

Radrizzani’s ownership

Andrea Radrizzani has owned Leeds since 2017. The Italian bought the club from Massimo Cellino, initially buying 50% before upping his investment to 100% within months. The club, of course, have secured a return to the Premier League under Radrizzani’s ownership.

Around a year later, Radrizzani welcomed investment into the club, with 49ers Enterprises buying a stake. 49ers Enterprises are backed by the York Family, who own the NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers. Initially, the investment was described as a ‘minor’ one, but it was later increased to as much as 44%, leaving them just over 6% short of an overall majority.

Option to buy

According to The Athletic, 49ers Enterprises hold an option with their investment in Leeds that would allow them to purchase the club ‘before January 2024’.

It’s claimed ‘intense’ talks have already taken place, leading to an agreement on a possible deal, though the price of the remaining shares would depend on whether Leeds are in the Premier League or Championship. However, there is said to be a clause that would need to be triggered before next winter, likely meaning a deal would need to happen this summer. After next January, it’s expected new terms would have to be discussed.

Funds claim

Back in November, it was reported by The Times that 49ers Enterprises had acquired the funds needed to complete a full takeover of Leeds.

Of course, the York Family are worth billions, but they would need to acquire financing due to the amount of upfront cash that would be required in purchasing the remaining shares from Radrizzani. Even most billionaires don’t have that sort of cash sitting in reserve waiting to be spent.

York Family net worth

Speaking of the York Family’s net worth, it’s claimed they are currently worth around £2billion. The York Family largely made their money in real estate, building shopping malls and other property.

