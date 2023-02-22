From a player's point of view, playing against Manchester United, managing to go up against a really good team and play well, those are actually easier games to deal with than the ones where the pressure is really on and you're up against a team that is really struggling.

That's what we saw. The two Manchester United performances largely took care of themselves, but then when you go up against a side who are playing under a lot of pressure, under a new manager, that's when you have to really show what you're about. Unfortunately, that just wasn't the case. The performance against Everton was hugely disappointing because they were no great shakes themselves and at times the quality of the game was pretty shocking. We couldn't really play with any fluency, couldn't string passes together and we were certainly on the worst end of any sort of chances that were coming in the game. So after that, you think right, something needs to be done, this is a signpost, some sort of direction needs to be given to the team and that's what the club has gone for with Javi Gracia.

His experience and his prior knowledge of the Premier League is absolutely key to his appointment by the board. When you look at the managers we were initially linked with, men who are very successful, doing very well right now but they were not men with Premier League experience. There was always a but. We don't need that right now, what we need is something secure, solid, something to cling on to and build from.

It might have been successful had it been Andoni Iraola or Arne Slot, but you would think that someone with Premier League experience has got to be a little bit ahead in terms of settling in and then getting the results we need.

We've got time but we do need someone now to hit the ground running, someone to understand what's in front of them, and to get on with things.

It is a huge job because the pressure is really on given the way that things have gone. We had a huge chance at Everton and they grabbed it. We didn't. We've got another one on Saturday against Southampton but eventually those chances will start running out. At the moment there's a fair number of games but when you start looking at the teams above and the points differences there is no room now for making mistakes or letting things slip. From that point of view, it is a huge job. I think the expectations that we all had at the start of the season was that this time around, we wouldn't be in the same position. Yet we're kind of in the same situation if not worse. So that just shows why the pressure is on.

What I think his appointment will do is have an impact on the atmosphere at Elland Road this weekend, which will still be intense and perhaps nervous, but had we gone into it managerless it could have been even more fraught.

KEY EXPERIENCE - Javi Gracia, unlike some of Leeds United's initial targets, has Premier League managerial experience which Tony Dorigo believes could help him hit the ground running. Pic: Getty