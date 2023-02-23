Leeds United's manager hope for relegation battle and Javi Gracia tactical mystery

The Whites confirmed the Spaniard’s appointment on Tuesday, on a ‘flexible’ deal, but he is yet to meet the press as the club waits on the FA granting a governing body endorsement so he can take charge of the side. Post-Brexit immigration guidelines have been put in place with criteria that Gracia does not quite meet, but an exceptions panel is almost certain to wave his application through given his track record and Leeds’ position on his suitability for the role.

In the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast YEP Leeds United writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue explain the situation facing the Premier League’s 19th-placed outfit, ahead of their Elland Road meeting with the only club sitting below them in the table. The Saints are out to leapfrog their hosts with a victory at what will be a raucous, if tense, stadium in LS11.

The context around Gracia’s appointment and the mystery still surrounding the tactical decisions and formations he has planned for his new side also feature in the episode, along with thoughts on his philosophy and spells at Malaga, Watford and Valencia.

You can listen to the Inside Elland Road podcast on Spotify by clicking HERE, or online at podfollow by clicking HERE

