Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke remains the bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Leeds United as the process continues to appoint the club’s next permanent manager.

The Whites opted to part ways with Sam Allardyce at the conclusion of his short-term deal, as he took charge of the club’s final four Premier League games before their relegation.

Reports on Tuesday claimed Patrick Vieira was a name being considered by Leeds, with the former Arsenal midfielder out of work since being sacked by Crystal Palace earlier this season. He is now second favourite.

Carlos Corberan has been regularly mentioned when it comes to the Elland Road vacancy but as of Tuesday, the YEP understood no official approach had been made for the West Brom boss. The Spaniard spent time in charge of the club’s Under-23s side as well as working as an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa.

He signed a new deal at West Brom in February and as things stand is poised to remain at the Hawthorns after guiding the club from 23rd to three points outside the play-offs by the end of the Championship season after taking over at the end of October.

Ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is 6/1 while Darren Moore is 8/1, alongside Corberan. Shock news on Monday arrived from Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls had parted company with Moore.

The former West Brom manager had guided the Owls back into the Championship via the League One play-offs. They overturned a 4-0 deficit from the first leg to beat Peterborough United on penalties in the semi-final before a 123rd-minute winner saw them defeat Barnsley at Wembley.

Wednesday entered the play-offs after picking up a record-breaking 96 points during the regular season. It was the most of any side not to finish in the top two of any league in England and the most in the club’s 155-year history.

Gary O’Neil is also out of work after being dismissed by Bournemouth and replaced by Andoni Iraola on Monday but he sits at 16/1 to take charge at Elland Road.

Next Leeds United manager odds (correct as of 12pm, June 21, 2023)

Daniel Farke - 1/1

Patrick Vieira - 3/1

Graham Potter - 6/1

Carlos Corberan - 8/1

Darren Moore - 8/1

Diego Flores - 9/1

Raúl González - 10/1

Gary O'Neil - 16/1

Lee Bowyer - 16/1

Scott Parker - 16/1

Carlos Carvalhal - 25/1

Jon Dahl Tomasson - 25/1

Regis Le Bris - 25/1