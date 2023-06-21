Leeds United number in Carabao Cup draw and teams Whites can face in First Round revealed
The Whites would ordinarily have begun their League Cup journey in Round Two, but due to the number of English teams competing in Europe, they have been required to enter at the first stage.
Leeds will be drawn against a fellow northern club in Round One as the draw is split between north and south before the Third Round.
United have been allocated No. 18 in the northern section. The draw will take place on Thursday, June 22 at approximately 2pm.
First Round ties will take place week commencing August 7.
Here are the clubs in League One, Two and the Championship whom they may be drawn against.
- Accrington Stanley
- Barnsley
- Barrow AFC
- Blackburn Rovers
- Blackpool
- Bolton Wanderers
- Bradford City
- Burton Albion
- Carlisle United
- Crewe Alexandra
- Derby County
- Doncaster Rovers
- Fleetwood Town
- Grimsby Town
- Harrogate Town
- Huddersfield Town
- Hull City
- LEEDS UNITED
- Leicester City
- Lincoln City
- Mansfield Town
- Middlesbrough
- Morecambe
- Notts County
- Port Vale
- Preston North End
- Rotherham United
- Salford City
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Shrewsbury Town
- Stockport County
- Stoke City
- Sunderland
- Tranmere Rovers
- Walsall
- West Bromwich Albion
- Wigan Athletic
- Wrexham