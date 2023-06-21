The Whites would ordinarily have begun their League Cup journey in Round Two, but due to the number of English teams competing in Europe, they have been required to enter at the first stage.

Leeds will be drawn against a fellow northern club in Round One as the draw is split between north and south before the Third Round.

United have been allocated No. 18 in the northern section. The draw will take place on Thursday, June 22 at approximately 2pm.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the trophy ahead of the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

First Round ties will take place week commencing August 7.

Here are the clubs in League One, Two and the Championship whom they may be drawn against.