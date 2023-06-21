Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United number in Carabao Cup draw and teams Whites can face in First Round revealed

Leeds United will enter the Carabao Cup at the First Round stage this coming season after relegation from the Premier League.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

The Whites would ordinarily have begun their League Cup journey in Round Two, but due to the number of English teams competing in Europe, they have been required to enter at the first stage.

Leeds will be drawn against a fellow northern club in Round One as the draw is split between north and south before the Third Round.

United have been allocated No. 18 in the northern section. The draw will take place on Thursday, June 22 at approximately 2pm.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the trophy ahead of the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the trophy ahead of the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
First Round ties will take place week commencing August 7.

Here are the clubs in League One, Two and the Championship whom they may be drawn against.

  1. Accrington Stanley
  2. Barnsley
  3. Barrow AFC
  4. Blackburn Rovers
  5. Blackpool
  6. Bolton Wanderers
  7. Bradford City
  8. Burton Albion
  9. Carlisle United
  10. Crewe Alexandra
  11. Derby County
  12. Doncaster Rovers
  13. Fleetwood Town
  14. Grimsby Town
  15. Harrogate Town
  16. Huddersfield Town
  17. Hull City
  18. LEEDS UNITED
  19. Leicester City
  20. Lincoln City
  21. Mansfield Town
  22. Middlesbrough
  23. Morecambe
  24. Notts County
  25. Port Vale
  26. Preston North End
  27. Rotherham United
  28. Salford City
  29. Sheffield Wednesday
  30. Shrewsbury Town
  31. Stockport County
  32. Stoke City
  33. Sunderland
  34. Tranmere Rovers
  35. Walsall
  36. West Bromwich Albion
  37. Wigan Athletic
  38. Wrexham
