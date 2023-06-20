Leeds United reportedly consider Arsenal legend and former Premier League boss on manager shortlist
The former Arsenal, Juventus and France international midfielder was recently sacked as Eagles boss and replaced by stalwart Roy Hodgson following a difficult run of form with the South London club.
Vieira expressed an interest in the Leeds job during the 2022/23 season after Jesse Marsch was sacked by the Whites hierarchy, but remained contracted to the Selhurst Park club at that stage.
Sky Sports News claim the ex-New York City FC manager is on Leeds’ shortlist which also includes Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan, although the YEP understands no official approach has yet been made for the latter.
This week Leeds are conducting face-to-face interviews for the manager’s role at Elland Road. Previously linked pair Brendan Rodgers and Andoni Iraola have both secured new posts with Celtic and AFC Bournemouth, respectively, ruling them out of the race to become Leeds boss.
46-year-old Vieira has also coached Manchester City’s youth teams, as well as French club OGC Nice during a coaching career which has already spanned ten years.