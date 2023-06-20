Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United reportedly consider Arsenal legend and former Premier League boss on manager shortlist

Ex-Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is on Leeds United’s radar to replace Sam Allardyce at Elland Road this summer, according to a report.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read

The former Arsenal, Juventus and France international midfielder was recently sacked as Eagles boss and replaced by stalwart Roy Hodgson following a difficult run of form with the South London club.

Vieira expressed an interest in the Leeds job during the 2022/23 season after Jesse Marsch was sacked by the Whites hierarchy, but remained contracted to the Selhurst Park club at that stage.

Sky Sports News claim the ex-New York City FC manager is on Leeds’ shortlist which also includes Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan, although the YEP understands no official approach has yet been made for the latter.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Patrick Vieira, coach of Crystal Palace speaks at a press conference after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Patrick Vieira, coach of Crystal Palace speaks at a press conference after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
This week Leeds are conducting face-to-face interviews for the manager’s role at Elland Road. Previously linked pair Brendan Rodgers and Andoni Iraola have both secured new posts with Celtic and AFC Bournemouth, respectively, ruling them out of the race to become Leeds boss.

46-year-old Vieira has also coached Manchester City’s youth teams, as well as French club OGC Nice during a coaching career which has already spanned ten years.

