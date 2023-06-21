Phillips joined the champions for a fee reported to be worth £42 million but has struggled to oust defensive midfield incumbent Rodri during his first season under Pep Guardiola.

The ex-Leeds man is laid back about his future, though, taking solace in the fact teammate Jack Grealish also took time to adapt under the Spanish coach upon joining from Aston Villa.

While a Leeds return in the Premier League would have been decidedly unlikely, now that Phillips’ boyhood club will be competing in the Championship once again, the prospect of a fairytale Elland Road return 12 months on from his City switch is pure fantasy.

Manchester City's English midfielder #4 Kalvin Phillips walks on the pitch ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Phillips has clarified his stance on his future in the wake of reported interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Speaking to the i, the England midfielder said: “My intention is to stay there [Man City].

“We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave other than if I am not playing [which] I will obviously have to think about it.

“I cannot give it 12 months and say ‘I’m not playing so I’m going to leave’. As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team. Hopefully I will enjoy my off season and then work hard when I get back.”

27-year-old Phillips made just two Premier League starts under Guardiola during 2022/23, but has remained a mainstay of Gareth Southgate’s England setup. The Wortley-born man scored his first Three Lions goal earlier this week, in England’s demolition of North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

“Just [I] know how difficult it is to understand the way Pep wants to play and how quickly you need to adapt to play in his system,” he added.