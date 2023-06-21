Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano expects Leeds United duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson to leave the club this window following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

Both players arrived at Elland Road last summer under Jesse Marsch, with Adams swiftly establishing himself as a key player at Elland Road while Aaronson struggled to stamp his place in the starting XI under a number of managers.

Adams spent the final part of the campaign sidelined by injury, in what proved detrimental to United’s survival hopes. He remains out after missing the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League triumph, as they defeated Mexico and Canada to defend their title. It is unclear when he will return to fitness.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all been mentioned as teams interested in Adams in this transfer window in a report by the Daily Mail earlier this week.

Aaronson is attracting interest from Premier League clubs as well as sides in the Bundesliga, according to Romano. The Whites are currently in the process of appointing a new manager, having confirmed Nick Hammond as an interim football advisor last week.

“I think they will leave,” Romano told CBS Sports when addressing the futures of Adams and Aaronson.

“The expectation, especially for Tyler Adams, is to look at some opportunities in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest are a big fan of him, but there are also two, three more clubs who asking for conditions to Leeds.

“For Aaronson, there are some clubs in the Bundesliga and Premier League. They need a new director and new manager to decide on the asking price and all these kind of things.”