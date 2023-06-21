Report claims Leeds United transfer 'agreement reached' but talks continue over €10m discrepancy
The Spanish defender initially joined the Europa League finalists back in January, with previous Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch citing personal reasons and a desire to play more frequently as the reasons for Llorente’s departure.
An €18 million option to buy was reportedly inserted into Llorente’s original loan deal, but Roma have decided not to exercise that option following his six-month spell with the Giallorossi.
The Italian club do intend to keep Llorente, however they hope to do so with another loan – this time spanning the entire 2023/24 season.
Reports in Italy via Sky Italia and Gianluca Di Marzio claim an ‘agreement has been reached’ over said loan deal, although there are still issues which need to be ironed out relating to a new transfer option and whether one will be included at all.
Roma are hopeful Leeds will agree to a lower figure, with €10 million mooted in the Italian press as a more palatable sum for the Serie A side to part with next summer.
Leeds signed Llorente to a new long-term contract last December before sending the centre-back out on loan to Jose Mourinho’s side. He remains a Leeds player until 2026 but it appears his future lies elsewhere with the Whites dropping into the Championship last season.