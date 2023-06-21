The Spanish defender initially joined the Europa League finalists back in January, with previous Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch citing personal reasons and a desire to play more frequently as the reasons for Llorente’s departure.

An €18 million option to buy was reportedly inserted into Llorente’s original loan deal, but Roma have decided not to exercise that option following his six-month spell with the Giallorossi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian club do intend to keep Llorente, however they hope to do so with another loan – this time spanning the entire 2023/24 season.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 31: Diego Llorente of AS Roma reacts in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Puskas Arena on May 31, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Reports in Italy via Sky Italia and Gianluca Di Marzio claim an ‘agreement has been reached’ over said loan deal, although there are still issues which need to be ironed out relating to a new transfer option and whether one will be included at all.

Roma are hopeful Leeds will agree to a lower figure, with €10 million mooted in the Italian press as a more palatable sum for the Serie A side to part with next summer.