A tricky trip to The Den is next up for Leeds United as Daniel Farke looks to kickstart his side’s Championship campaign.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has had the two-week international break to strategise over his approach for the Championship season and will lead his side into battle against Millwall this weekend.

The Whites have only lost one of their opening five league fixtures this season but just one win is not the start that supporters will have wanted after dropping down from the Premier League.

An away visit to The Den is never an easy match but a win would slingshot Leeds United above Millwall in the league and potentially back into the top half of the table. It's set to be a high-tension meeting between the two sides and supporters have been warned by clubs against abusive chanting from the stands.

In a video shared online, players come together to say: "While we as players, staff and fans want to play in and see passionate atmospheres, we can’t allow this to boil over to the point where people’s matchday experiences are affected in a negative way. Anti-discriminatory and tragedy chants, as well as anti-social behaviour are not tolerated at The Den or anywhere else in football.

"Not only will you face severe consequences if found guilty of such crimes, your club will also suffer heavy financial consequences. It doesn’t matter if it’s one person or a group that’s been found guilty, your club will be punished.

"Both clubs have suffered tragic losses to their respective families in recent history. Chanting about either is entirely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by either club or the governing bodies. Don’t put yourself or your club at risk, let’s make this matchday experience an enjoyable one for all. Have a safe journey to The Den and we will see you soon. Love football, protect the game."

The YEP has all you need to know to follow the match on TV.

When and where does Millwall vs Leeds United kick off?

Leeds United return to Championship action with a trip to London to take on Gary Rowett's Millwall side on Sunday afternoon.

The fixture was originally set to take place on Saturday, September 16 but will now be held on Sunday, September 17 due to broadcasting choices.

Millwall vs Leeds United kicks off at 12 pm from The Den.

What channel is Millwall vs Leeds United on?

If you aren't one of the 2,000 Whites supporters making the journey south to the Big Smoke this weekend, the Leeds United fixture against Millwall will be broadcast live in the UK.

Sky Sports have chosen the game for selection on Sunday and it will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports will show the meeting between the two sides (Image: Getty Images)

Coverage starts at 11:30 am for the 12 pm kick-off. Sky Sports Main Event will stay with the match until 2 pm before moving on to the Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Chelsea. Sky Sports Football is set to have a little more post-match analysis and will stay at The Den until 2:30 pm.

For non-subscribers, fans can purchase a 24-hour day membership for Sky Sports coverage via NowTV for £11.98.

Leeds United team news

Leeds United continue to struggle with injury problems. Club captain Liam Cooper will miss out this weekend as he continues to recover from an injury picked up on the season opener against Cardiff City.

Sam Byram and Junior Firpo could make their returns after the international break while Ian Poveda and Patrick Bamford are still on the treatment table.

