All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of this weekend’s clash with Millwall.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now preparing for their return to Championship action, facing Millwall this weekend.

The Whites got off to a mixed start before the international break, winning once, drawing three and losing once. Daniel Farke endured a difficult start to life at Elland Road off the pitch, needing to manage an ever-changing squad early in the season, but he can now concentrate on matters on the pitch with his squad settled and locked in until January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Leeds prepare for their trip to London to take on Millwall, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Rowett admission

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted his admiration for Farke ahead of this weekend’s clash.

“At that type of club there is a lot of speculation and a lot of talk about different players and where they might be going and playing. There is always that little bit of uncertainty. You need the window to close to settle down – it’s very, very important,” said Rowett in his pre-match press conference.

“They have got very good players and a good manager in Daniel (Farke), I really like him and think he’s done a really good job, certainly at Norwich. I think he’ll do a really good job there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will take a little bit of time for it to settle down for them but every game from now on in is that game where you want to see that more settled performance if you’re Leeds manager. It will be a tough game – but a tough game for them coming to The Den, also.”

Michut finds new club

A player Leeds were linked with during the summer looks to have found a new loan club.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: “Exclusive: Adana Demirspor agree deal to sign Édouard Michut on loan from Paris Saint-Germain Understand deal includes buy option clause — Patrick Kluivert wanted Michut. Verbal agreement sealed, waiting to check documents and sign.”