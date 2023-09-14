Leeds United and Millwall players have come together to urge supporters to be respectful of each other ahead of the two clubs meeting this weekend.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds’ next Championship fixture sees them visit long-time rivals Millwall at The Den on Sunday lunchtime.

The two sides meet for the first time in a number of years due to Leeds’ participation in the Premier League over the past three seasons, and is set to be a feisty encounter on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players of both clubs have come together encouraging supporters to be mindful of discriminatory behaviour or tragedy chanting.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: A general view outside of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and Coventry City at The Den on August 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott/Getty Images)

In a video released on social media, Millwall attacker Zian Flemming begins the message to fans of both teams: “We can’t wait to welcome you at The Den this Sunday for what promises to be a passionate encounter.

"It’s the passion and love for your club that makes atmospheres like this so special,” Leeds winger Dan James adds.

The message continues: "While we as players, staff and fans want to play in and see passionate atmospheres, we can’t allow this to boil over to the point where people’s matchday experiences are affected in a negative way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anti-discriminatory and tragedy chants, as well as anti-social behaviour are not tolerated at The Den or anywhere else in football.

"Not only will you face severe consequences if found guilty of such crimes, your club will also suffer heavy financial consequences. It doesn’t matter if it’s one person or a group that’s been found guilty, your club will be punished.

"Both clubs have suffered tragic losses to their respective families in recent history. Chanting about either is entirely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by either club or the governing bodies. Don’t put yourself or your club at risk, let’s make this matchday experience an enjoyable one for all.

"Have a safe journey to The Den and we will see you soon. Love football, protect the game,” the video ends, with contributions from Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Crysencio Summerville, Illan Meslier, as well as Millwall trio Billy Mitchell, Wes Harding and Jake Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad