Leeds United 2023/24 average player ratings as youngsters given 4/10 but dynamic duo sit top of the pile
The YEP has collated each and every Leeds United player rating that awarded this season and calculated an average after seven games.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST
It will come as little surprise that the likes of Willy Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu are at the top of the pile when it comes to average player ratings this season. The Whites duo have performed especially well compared to their teammates and peers.
Here is every player’s average rating, provided they have made at least one appearance in 2023/24 and received a score at the end of that particular fixture.
