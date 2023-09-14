Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Willy Gnonto currently has the highest average YEP player rating this season (Pic: Simon Hulme)
Leeds United 2023/24 average player ratings as youngsters given 4/10 but dynamic duo sit top of the pile

The YEP has collated each and every Leeds United player rating that awarded this season and calculated an average after seven games.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST

It will come as little surprise that the likes of Willy Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu are at the top of the pile when it comes to average player ratings this season. The Whites duo have performed especially well compared to their teammates and peers.

Here is every player’s average rating, provided they have made at least one appearance in 2023/24 and received a score at the end of that particular fixture.

Gnonto's close friend and teammate Summerville is not far behind. He has the second-highest average rating in 2023/24. (Photo credit: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire)

1. Crysencio Summerville - 7.67

Gnonto's close friend and teammate Summerville is not far behind. He has the second-highest average rating in 2023/24. (Photo credit: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire) Photo: Robbie Stephenson

Ampadu's impact has been considerable since joining this summer (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

2. Ethan Ampadu - 7.14

Ampadu's impact has been considerable since joining this summer (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe) Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Meslier has been a steady performer, coming in at number four (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

3. Illan Meslier - 7.00

Meslier has been a steady performer, coming in at number four (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros

Young Archie Gray has started every game so far, impressing in several of them (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

4. Archie Gray - 6.86

Young Archie Gray has started every game so far, impressing in several of them (Pic: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson

