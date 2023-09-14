Leeds news you can trust since 1890
You’re not really a Leeds United fan if you haven’t done some of these 12 things

As Leeds United supporters wait to return to Elland Road, we look at what makes a matchday so special.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST

It's been nearly two weeks since Leeds United supporters last made the famous journey to Elland Road to watch the Whites and fans will have to wait another week still to return to the ground. Daniel Farke's team are on their travels twice after the international break before returning to Elland Road to welcome Watford on Saturday, September 23.

As we patiently wait for the team to return home, the Yorkshire Evening Post looks through 11 matchday rituals all Leeds United supporters will have done at some point in their lives as a fan. From snapping pictures to getting grub and walking towards the stadium, here's what we associate with a day out at Elland Road.

The perfect place for some pre-match grub.

1. Graveley’s

The perfect place for some pre-match grub. Photo: Getty Images

All Leeds United fans have found themselves enjoying their tipple of choice at The Old Peacock opposite Elland Road.

2. The Old Peacock

All Leeds United fans have found themselves enjoying their tipple of choice at The Old Peacock opposite Elland Road. Photo: Google Streetview

To someone who isn’t a Leeds United supporter, the underpass may look like nothing special but Whites fans know the nervous excitement that comes with passing under the road.

3. Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass

To someone who isn’t a Leeds United supporter, the underpass may look like nothing special but Whites fans know the nervous excitement that comes with passing under the road. Photo: Google Streetview

Billy Bremner is always dressed to the nines with scarves and all Leeds United fans have surely grabbed a photo with the legend.

4. Get a photo with Billy

Billy Bremner is always dressed to the nines with scarves and all Leeds United fans have surely grabbed a photo with the legend. Photo: Getty Images

