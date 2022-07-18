'I’ll never forget' - Leeds United anniversary inspires fans to reminisce about historic Championship title

On the 18th of July 2020, the Whites were confirmed as the league champions as Brentford, the only team who could catch them, lost 1-0 to Stoke City.

The previous day, United’s Premier League spot had been confirmed when Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe bagged a late winner for Huddersfield Town to deny promotion challengers West Brom their hopes of toppling Leeds.

After the previous season’s bid to escape the second tier failed in agonising circumstances, the end of the Whites’ 16-year Premier League exile was raucously celebrated by fans in the city and across the world.

Weeks after Jesse Marsch’s side secured another term in the top flight, supporters have been remembering the brilliant day when United’s Championship title was confirmed:

@AllLoveLeeds: Nothing lasts forever…but take me back 2 years. The best!

@LeeGreggor: What a weekend this was - promoted Friday, champions Saturday , Derby beat Sunday.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Liam Cooper of Leeds United lifts the trophy in celebration with team mates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on July 22, 2020 in Leeds, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

@AnotherLeedsFan: 2 years ago today I witnessed something I genuinely thought I would never get to experience; my club being crowned Champions and lifting a Trophy. Crying with Marching On Together in repeat and imagining the "Big Boys" returning to Elland Road! The memories.

@BenFishman10: An unrivalled time. Goosebumps.

@KCPeeech: A ridiculous but magnificent journey.

@Actuallynarry: My word, what a time.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Emile Smith Rowe of Huddersfield Town celebrates his goal to make it 2-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion at John Smith's Stadium on July 17, 2020 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by John Early/Getty Images)

@NutoriousGaz: That was a good day.

@UnitedLeeds_1: Best moment of my life, followed by staying up and I was at the Bristol Rovers game - my three proudest moments.

@DaveThornton73: Oh happy times.

@ufarte_lopez: Plans in place at Elland Rd to replace the statue of Bremner with one of Smith-Rowe in Huddersfield's blue and white.

@Leedstalk1919: A day I’ll never forget.

@AidenWhiteley93: Remember falling out of the shower when Smith-Rowe’s goal went in. What a day to be Leeds.