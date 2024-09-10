Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as preparations continue for the visit of Burnley on Saturday.

Leeds United are closing in on a return to action with preparations underway ahead of Burnley’s visit to Elland Road on Saturday. Daniel Farke and those without international commitments have been hard at work and will soon be welcomed by their jet-setting teammates, with a number expected back at Thorp Arch imminently after playing for their respective countries overnight.

There are still a few more left to feature and Farke will be desperate to see the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Ao Tanaka return unscathed, with everyone needed for what looks set to be the biggest game of the season so far this weekend. And as work intensifies for the Championship clash, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Cooper move close

Liam Cooper is closing in on a surprise move to CSKA Sofia, having left Leeds as a free agent earlier this summer. Leeds Live reports the former club captain will fly out to Bulgaria today after reaching an agreement with his prospective new club and completing medical tests in the UK.

Cooper is expected to sign a two-year contract with CSKA Sofia, putting an end to his long search for a new home after leaving Elland Road just short of a decade on from his arrival. Leeds were in talks with the defender over fresh terms but only ever floated the possible details of a new deal, rather than putting anything concrete on the table.

The 32-year-old was thought to have been in discussions with various Championship clubs including Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, but neither set of talks materialised into a formal offer. Despite the summer transfer window closing, English clubs are still able to sign free agents but Cooper has seemingly opted to take another path.

Gnonto stance

Former midfielder Carlton Palmer insists Leeds are in a much stronger position regarding reports of transfer interest in Wilfried Gnonto, having tied the forward down to a long-term contract recently. Gnonto put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the end of last month, and the YEP understands there are no release clauses present.

"It's reported that they [Parma and Genoa] will try and get Gnonto out of Leeds United come January, but Leeds are in a very, very strong position now,” Palmer told Football League World. "So, the Serie A duo will have to come up with an awful lot of money for Daniel Farke to part company with Willy Gnonto.

“Whilst it's always a worry when these types of rumours start swirling, we know there's going to be plenty of interest in Willy Gnonto, but he will be hoping to play with Leeds United back in the Premier League next season. It's important that they keep hold of him, and it shows Gnonto's commitment to the club.”