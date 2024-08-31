Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United confirmed the news on Saturday morning ahead of their meeting with Hull City

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has signed a new four-year contract at Elland Road, which runs until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The 20-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2027 but his new contract will see him remain at Leeds for an extra 12 months and in news that will reassure fans the YEP can confirm that the new deal contains no exit clauses.

Gnonto arrived at Elland Road from FC Zurich in the summer of 2022 and has since become an important player for Leeds. His importance has only been elevated this summer following the departures of fellow forwards Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

The Italian international came in for high praise from manager Daniel Farke last week after Leeds defeated Sheffield Wednesday to clinch their first win of the season. Farke said: “We have worked a lot with Willy, want him to be more flexible with his movements. We show him many things. At times he was unplayable. Can be a bit smarter but a really good performance, what we expect.”

Gnonto has played 76 times for the Whites since making his debut against Liverpool at Anfield in a fixture Leeds won 2-1. Gnonto provided the assist off the bench as Summerville scored the winner which ended a run of 29 games unbeaten for the Merseyside club. The forward scored four goals and provided four assists in his first season as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

His performances for the Whites attracted Premier League interest last summer as he was targeted by Everton. The forward handed in a transfer request but later held talks with Farke and issued an apology. He was re-integrated back into the squad as he scored nine goals and provided three assists in 36 Championship games. This season he has started every Championship game and netted against Portsmouth in a 3-3 draw on the opening weekend.

Gnonto has come in for praise from a number of quarters since his move to Leeds. After scoring at Old Trafford in a 2-2 draw back in February 2023, caretaker boss at the time Michael Skubala said: “He’s a great lad, he’s a special player. He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with.”

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville also complimented Gnonto during Leeds’ last season in the Premier League, as he said in January 2023: “To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position. Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly.”