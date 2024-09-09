Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to face Burnley this weekend.

Leeds United are back in action this week and at this early point of the season, it doesn’t get much bigger than a Championship clash against Burnley. Scott Parker’s side come to Elland Road on Saturday having dropped points in their last two games but remain hot favourites to be in and around the automatic promotion places come May.

Preparations will be underway at Thorp Arch but before then, a number of Leeds players have international commitments and Daniel Farke will be desperate to welcome them all back without injury. Ahead of what looks set to be a big weekend in the early part of the campaign, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Keane talks

Former Leeds striker Robbie Keane looks set for a new managerial role with reports suggesting he is in talks with Asteras Tripolis. Football Insider claim Keane is in ‘advanced talks’ to take charge of the Greek Super League outfit, who look set to part ways with current head coach Milan Rastavac after just three games of the new season.

Keane has been out of work since leaving Maccabi Tel Aviv in the summer, having guided them to the league title in his sole season in the dugout while also progressing to the last-16 of the Europa Conference League. The striker was also on Sam Allardyce’s coaching staff at Leeds during the club’s relegation in 2023.

Republic of Ireland international Keane initially joined Leeds on loan from Inter Milan in December 2000 before a £12million permanent transfer the following May. He spent just under two years at Elland Road, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Roberts fresh start

Tyler Roberts is desperate to remain fit for an extended period of time and prove his quality, having dropped into League One by joining Northampton Town on loan for the campaign. Roberts rarely featured for Birmingham City during their relegation from the Championship last season and has been plagued by injury issues since falling out of favour at Leeds under Jesse Marsch.

Roberts joined Leeds in January 2018 and his career was transformed by the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa that summer, quickly establishing himself as a favourite of the Argentinian for his versatility. The young attacker contributed four goals to the title-winning Championship campaign and played regularly in the Premier League, but was loaned out to QPR in the summer of 2022 and then signed for Birmingham in 2023, failing to make an impact on either occasion.

"Consistency,” Roberts told The Northampton Chronicle & Echo when asked what he wants to get out of the loan spell. “That's what I have struggled with over the last couple of seasons. I think I've been unfortunate with injuries and mismanagement but I'm coming into this season knowing my body is strong. I just want to show the ability that I know I have.”