Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow was hailed for his part in Wales' 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday evening, in what was the 33-year-old stopper's international debut.

Illan Meslier's Elland Road understudy was thrust into the action amidst difficult conditions out in Montenegro with rain beating down at the Gradski Stadion, threatening to rob Darlow of a first Wales cap due to a possible, weather-enforced postponement.

The fixture went ahead, though, bursting into life during the immediate opening stages as Wales raced into a two-goal lead with less than three minutes played. A goal from Kieffer Moore and a spectacular long-range effort by Harry Wilson gave Wales a foothold in the game but things were far from straightforward.

Darlow was almost beaten by an audacious attempt from Montenegro's own half as Stevan Jovetic, who played for Manchester City a decade ago but is currently without a club, struck the crossbar from some distance after Ethan Ampadu was robbed in possession.

Wales weathered the storm, figuratively and literally, as Darlow pulled off a first-half save dubbed 'incredible' by the BBC, Jovetic denied again, before skipper-for-the-night Ben Davies made a goalline clearance during the same Montenegro attack.

The former City man was to be thwarted once more during as Darlow capped his first outing with another impressive stop, which drew a handshake from the 34-year-old striker.

Darlow became Wales' oldest post-war debutant on the night and has given new boss Craig Bellamy food for thought in the goalkeeping department ahead of next month's UEFA Nations League fixtures, as to who might be his No. 1 moving forward.

Leeds skipper Ampadu and central defender Joe Rodon both completed 90 minutes in the rain out in Eastern Europe and will travel back to Thorp Arch along with Darlow for United's preparations to face Burnley this weekend.