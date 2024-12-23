Man Utd 'revive Illan Meslier interest' as Chelsea eye £6m Leeds United transfer hijack
Leeds United will spend Christmas in the automatic promotion places after dispatching Oxford United on Saturday. Goals from Dan James, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon secured a comfortable 4-0 win for Daniel Farke’s side, who left Elland Road with all three points to cement their top-two spot despite victories for Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland.
Farke ruled out any transfer talk during the busy festive period but recruitment chiefs will be scouring the market for any possible mid-season additions ahead of their promotion push. There is just over one week until the January transfer window opens with speculation starting to intensify and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.
Man Utd Meslier links
There has been some recent speculation surrounding Illan Meslier in recent weeks and reports now suggest the French goalkeeper is on Manchester United’s radar. The Sun claim Old Trafford recruitment chiefs are in the market for a new shot-stopper who can provide competition for current No.1 Andre Onana, with Meslier on the shortlist.
Meslier was linked with a move to Manchester United, and a host of other Premier League clubs, following an impressive debut top-flight campaign under Marcelo Bielsa. The 24-year-old’s form has dropped off since those heights, but claims of continued interest suggest certain clubs still see the potential in Leeds’ man between the posts.
This most recent report claims Manchester United goalkeeping scout, Tony Coton, still holds Meslier in high regard, having initially picked him out as a transfer target two years ago. Coton is thought to have been a regular at Leeds matches and views the French youth international as a promising future prospect.
Essugo Chelsea latest
Leeds could be set to face serious competition in any pursuit of Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essugo, who continues to impress on loan at Spanish outfit Las Palmas. The Sun claim Chelsea have been long-time admirers of the 19-year-old midfielder and could look to ‘land him on the cheap’.
Leeds were first linked with interest in Essugo earlier this month, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming Elland Road chiefs were eyeing a possible loan-to-buy deal worth around £6million. There was thought to have been interest in the defensive midfielder over the summer and it could be reignited next month.
But Chelsea could hijack a potential deal if they decide to act on interest, with the Premier League giants thought to be keen on signing the teenager while his value is still relatively low. Essugo has huge potential as Sporting CP’s youngest ever debutant and already has 23 appearances at his parent club, while also becoming a first-team regular at Las Palmas this season.