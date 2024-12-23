Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United made it nine Elland Road wins on spin with victory against Oxford United - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend’s 4-0 triumph against the Yellows including thoughts on a “remarkable” Whites feat and second half of the season prediction.

NEIL GREWER

Another comfortable win for the Whites. The victory was never in doubt as Leeds poured forward from minute one and secured a lead within 10 minutes when Dan James converted Manor Solomon’s cross.

From that point on, Leeds required “second gear” only, although there were a few “stalls” which could have made for an interesting game had Oxford been able to make the most of them.

Eventually, dominance paid dividends with Jayden Bogle finding the corner of the net following good interchanges with Brenden Aaronson. And, with a point to prove, Aaronson neatly slotted home minutes later before Solomon smashed the ball into the net for goal number four.

The scoreline and such dominance enabled Daniel Farke to make wise substitutions – resting Aaronson, Solomon and Joel Piroe (the latter having been largely ineffective again) and then a few minutes later Sam Byram and Joe Rothwell.

Ethan Ampadu comfortably completed 90 minutes and gives Daniel Farke positive selection questions.

With winnable away games on the horizon the squad is in good shape. The substitutes fitted seamlessly into the team and possess quality. A great early Christmas present.

Man of the match: Dan James – a constant threat.

ANDY RHODES

Going into Christmas, Leeds United needed a victory to stay in the automatic promotion places.

Burnley and Sunderland continue to breathe down the neck of the Whites and Sheffield United still lead the way at the top of the league. However, at home, a record of nine consecutive wins has kept Leeds in the automatic places.

With a managerial change comes the fear of an upturn in form but Leeds once again had far too much for visiting Oxford United.

Manor Solomon had another good game while Brenden Aaronson, despite the criticism that he doesn’t score enough, maintained his position as the club’s second highest scorer this season.

Stoke City and Derby County will be two tough final fixtures of 2024 but the Whites should go into these games in confident mood.

It would be typical of Leeds this season to succumb to either of these two sides but, if they are to keep pace with their rivals from Sheffield, points are certainly needed.

However these two games go, United still possess one of the best records in England in 2024.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

DAVID WATKINS

There was something remarkable about this result; it was Leeds United doing exactly what all logic suggested they should do!

How often in the past have we gone into a game like this, odds on favourites to post a big score against a woeful team, out of form, only to ultimately fluff our lines?

Too often, although, to be fair, that has not been the case this season at Elland Road where, that strange opener against Pompey and the Burnley disappointment aside, we’ve been point perfect.

This was no different to virtually all our home games this campaign, totally dominant, bossing the possession, plenty of goal attempts, and zero attempts on our goal by the opposition.

I reckon it is a sign not only as to how good Leeds are but also a reflection on the lack of quality in almost all the sides we’ve plundered at home.

My best guess is our away record will improve significantly in the second half of the season when we travel to these same teams although conversely we have tougher sides to visit Elland Road. Perhaps we ought to have scored more, but let’s not be greedy.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

KEITH INGHAM

Another home win, with some ease. Most fans and definitely the bookmakers thought it would be.

On a wet and windy Saturday afternoon Leeds were at their visitors from the early minutes and a likely source got the opener. Dan James has a song and is also one of the stand-out performers since his return from injury.

The rest of the half it was mainly one-way traffic but chances were spurned which gave Oxford a little hope for the second period. That hope lasted until just before the hour when Jayden Bogle made it 2-0 with a nice finish.

The game ended as a contest with two more goals from Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon. It was good that for once Leeds put a team to the sword. That’s nine wins out of nine with only two goals conceded. Pretty impressive.

The team hopefully will get a few days' rest before setting their sights on getting their first away win since Swansea back in October when they travel to Stoke City on Boxing Day. Merry Christmas to all!

Men of the match: Dan James and Manor Solomon – both scored and impressed in the victory.

MIKE GILL

Oxford United came to Elland Road with nothing to lose.

The awful weather must have also buoyed them a bit as it can often be a great leveller. Not on Saturday as Leeds blew them away! The Whites endeavoured to play the ball along the ground and were largely successful at this.

The first goal came early which settled the nerves and removed the fear of a freak result. Some great work by Manor Solomon was finished off at the far post by Dan James. Leeds besieged the Oxford goal for the remainder of the first half and could have had a few more.

Twelve minutes into the second half, the floodgates were opened when Jayden Bogle finished off a neat one-two with Brenden Aaronson. Solomon then set up Aaronson for an easy side-footed shot which delighted the weather-beaten crowd.

The rout was completed when Joel Piroe sent a beautifully timed through ball to Solomon who gleefully claimed a fitting reward for his efforts.

One of the most satisfying features of this game was that all four goals were the result of beautiful football, despite the appalling conditions and in the end it was Leeds United who were unplayable and not the weather!

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.