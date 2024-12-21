Dan James fired the dominant Whites ahead in just the ninth minute but Oxford survived any further damage as the first half ended with Leeds 1-0 to the good. But the floodgates began to open after the break, Jayden Bogle putting Leeds 2-0 up three minutes before the hour mark before Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon got themselves on the scoresheet too. The win was vital to keeping Leeds in the second automatic promotion place with leaders Sheffield United, third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland all winning as well. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the perfect early Christmas present at Elland Road.
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Oxford United as star pair score 9/10, three 8s, quartet of 6s
By Graham Smyth
Published 21st Dec 2024, 17:13 GMT
Leeds United eased to a 4-0 victory against Saturday’s Championship visitors Oxford United – but how did we rate the performances?
