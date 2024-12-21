Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Oxford United as star pair score 9/10, three 8s, quartet of 6s

By Graham Smyth
Published 21st Dec 2024, 17:13 GMT
Leeds United eased to a 4-0 victory against Saturday’s Championship visitors Oxford United – but how did we rate the performances?

Dan James fired the dominant Whites ahead in just the ninth minute but Oxford survived any further damage as the first half ended with Leeds 1-0 to the good. But the floodgates began to open after the break, Jayden Bogle putting Leeds 2-0 up three minutes before the hour mark before Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon got themselves on the scoresheet too. The win was vital to keeping Leeds in the second automatic promotion place with leaders Sheffield United, third-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland all winning as well. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the perfect early Christmas present at Elland Road.

6 - Had precious little to do. Came and punched one cross and didn't get enough on it so had to backpedal as the ball was headed back over him.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Scored a really nice goal, helped create some danger. First touch let him down a couple of times.

2. Jayden Bogle

8 - In control defensively for the vast majority, passed it forward nicely into feet through the lines.

3. Joe Rodon

7 - Got better as the game went on and finished really strongly by showcasing some lovely passing. The first half had some rusty moments and poor passes though.

4. Ethan Ampadu

7 - Got forward well and helped to create danger. Rarely came under pressure but did concede one dangerous free-kick.

5. Sam Byram

7 - Busy, dribbled the ball to get Leeds into good areas. Wasn't always able to pick a killer pass at the end of his ball carrying. A couple of nice switches of play.

6. Joe Rothwell

