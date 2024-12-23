Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United players made their annual Festive visit to the Leeds Children’s Hospital ahead of Saturday’s clash against Oxford.

Willy Gnonto can well remember what it was like when he was a child.

“We have all been kids - I was dreaming of seeing my idols as well,” says the Whites winger.

Now one of Leeds United’s idols, it meant Gnonto was proud to play a leading role at the club’s annual Leeds Children’s Hospital visit - declaring a desire to do even more to put smiles on faces of others.

Daniel Farke’s Whites had a full week to prepare for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Oxford United following the previous weekend’s draw at Preston North End.

But attention also turned to very important off field matters on Thursday afternoon as members of the Whites squad paid their annual Christmas visit to Leeds Children’s Hospital.

After putting in the hard yards at Thorp Arch ahead of Saturday’s clash against Oxford, members of the Leeds squad headed to the city centre-based hospital after training, visiting a number of different families and nurses across various busy wards.

Gnonto was among those temporally swapping roles to become Santa as the squad handed out Leeds United gifts and signed autographs as well chatting to young patients and their families.

For the players, attention then turned back to Saturday’s Championship hosting of Oxford and now Boxing Day’s 8pm kick-off at Stoke City.

But Gnonto knows that many young patients such as the ones visited on Thursday will be spending Christmas and new year in hospital, the Italian highlighting the importance of Leeds United’s role off the pitch in the city and not just on it.

"I would say it's tough because it's not nice to see kids like this,” said Gnonto to the media gathered at the annual event. “But at the same time, when we can help we like to do it, we know that even with a small gesture we can make a small difference in their day so we are happy to do it and it's nice to see them smiling.

"I think all of them were quite happy to see us, there were a couple of Leeds fans as well so they were even happier! But it's nice to do something for them and even if it's not a lot we can still make their day a bit better.”

Opening up on his own memories, Gnonto went on: “We have all been kids. I have been like this, I was dreaming of seeing my idols as well and if I can go and do it I am happy to do it. I would like to do it even more. Most of them just told us good luck for the next game. They are happy to see us and it's really nice."

Neoma Jacobs, Play Specialist at Leeds Children’s Hospital, added: “I think having visitors any time of the year is really wonderful but having them around Christmas time is really special.

“A lot of the children and young people are not going to be home for Christmas, they’re away from their family and friends and missing out on a lot of social events, so it really adds some cheer.

“Leeds United are obviously our home team, so we have lots of big fans with us in the hospital, so it’s been really wonderful for some of our patients to meet their heroes.”