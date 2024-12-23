Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United picked up all three points in the Championship this weekend

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United man Leigh Bromby has said Manor Solomon put in a ‘really good performance’ against Oxford United and believes there is more to come from the player. The winger joined the Whites in the summer on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Farke’s side beat the U’s 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. They remain 2nd in the table behind Sheffield United as they eye promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, ex-Leeds defender Bromby hailed Solomon and said: “That’s the most pleasing thing, players like that coming in and playing well. A big tick for Farke. You’ll see the best of him in January just because of the injuries he’s had.

“And, how long he’s been out. Today was a really good performance from him. Previously, he looked like he was lacking confidence but that’s all it is. To watch him today, he showed glimpses of what is to come.”

Solomon, who is 25-years-old, was snapped up by the Whites to bolster their attacking ranks. He managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Oxford along with Daniel James, Jayden Bogle and Brenden Aaronson.

Speaking after the win, Farke said: “Perfect way to start the festive days. An important win, impressive scoreline and impressive performance, especially over such a busy period. To deliver such a performance, I'm quite delighted with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We could have scored quite a few more goals, especially in the first half. In the second, (Largie) Ramazani had the chance to score a couple more. The most important [thing] is for us to return to the dressing room with a clean sheet, three points and the goals, they are good for the goal difference.”

He added: “Even on such a good day, there's always things to improve. They had two chances on the counter-attack in the first-half where we forced the pass in tight areas. They have players like (Przemysław) Placheta, he's quick and good on the counter-attack. We could have done better.

"Also, I would say the first five minutes of the second half, we could have started a bit more on the fore front. Apart from these two topics, the performance was excellent."

Leeds are back in action on Boxing Day against Stoke City away. They then head to Pride Park on 29th December to lock horns with Derby County as they look to keep their momentum going over the festive period.