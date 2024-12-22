Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxford United at Elland Road on Saturday 21 December was the closest Leeds United will ever get to a Christmas present from the EFL.

As caretaker boss Craig Short said after the game, the U's are in a mini league at the bottom of the table and between them and Leeds is a big old gulf in quality.

And having won their previous eight home games with varying degrees of comfort the Whites were never likely to offer much in the way of festive cheer to a relegation-battling visitor. The best Oxford United could hope for was to play the role of the Grinch and steal Christmas away from 35,000 Leeds fans with maybe a counter attack opener and then the best defensive display since Kevin McCallister saw off the Wet Bandits.

The writing was on the wall perhaps even before kick-off when Daniel Farke was able to name his 'most important player' Ethan Ampadu as a replacement for Pascal Struijk. The latter, though an injury doubt, was fit enough to take his place on a star-studded substitutes bench. If one of the best, if not the best starting XI in the Championship could not get the job done then Farke had an array of talent to bring on. Oxford United were essentially on a hiding to nothing.

And the first minute suggested a hiding was on the cards. Both Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson had chances to score before Ao Tanaka shot into the side netting.

Oxford United's first proper attack came in the ninth minute and their reward for such endeavour was an immediate smack in the mouth. Leeds countered in devastating fashion, Manor Solomon skipped away on the left and squared the ball perfectly for Daniel James to tuck home at the back post. The Israel international could have gone for goal from that angle, as he proved later in the game, but Christmas is generosity and selflessness.

That goal is the reason why no one comes to Elland Road to play attacking football. Maybe the U's are slow learners but they dared to have another go and this time they should have scored. Przemyslaw Placheta ran in behind Ampadu to go clean through, the flag stayed down but the shot did not.

Leeds settled into their rhythm again and took control, but wastefulness denied them a first half rout. Piroe tiptoed into a shooting position and brought a good stop from Jamie Cumming. James brought an even better one from far further out. Tanaka put one wide. Aaronson put one over. Christmas is goodwill to all men but Elland Road's patience was waning ever so slightly as Leeds failed to put this one to bed.

There was a brief fright before Christmas at the end of the half when Illan Meslier failed to get enough purchase on a punch and Elliott Moore's header threatened for a second to float over him and into the net, before harmlessly clearing the crossbar.

The first chance of the second half fell to Oxford United too. Manor Solomon conceded a free-kick cheaply, Tyler Goodrham sent it dipping into the area and Ciaron Brown had enough space to head for goal but mercifully this one went over as well.

But when Leeds did their best Clark Griswold impression and hit the switch to turn on the lights, Oxford United were dazzled, then blown away. Sam Byram's cross was almost perfect for Piroe. Solomon wriggled through a clutch of players but ran the ball out of play at the byline. Then James squeezed a pass between two players to put Jayden Bogle in the area, he played a one-two with Aaronson and rifled into the net. Christmas is Cumming, beaten by the ferocity and accuracy of the shot.

The third goal arrived not long after as unwise men in yellow began to give gifts. A terrible pass straight to Solomon let him take a run at the defence and just when it looked like he'd held onto it too long he released the perfect pass to send Aaronson in alone. The American put himself back on the nice list with a shot buried low into the net.

Oxford were capitulating entirely as better players and superior athletes got at them in every area of the pitch. Another poor giveaway put Piroe in space, he slipped in Solomon and with a flash of his boot it was 4-0.

Farke dipped into his substitutes bench and handed out minutes, while offering rest to the weary among his starters. The sight of Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph coming on was not one for sore eyes. Well there won't be snow in Oxford this Christmas time, the greatest gift they'll get this year is escaping from Elland Road without further damage because Ramazani missed two golden chances and Gnonto was in a hurtful mood.

But 4-0 it remained. What impressed about the win was how clinical and unselfish Leeds were in key moments. Solomon could have shot but teed up James for an easier effort. Piroe was doubtless hungry for a goal when he opted to slide it through for Solomon.

So this is Christmas, and what have Leeds done? They've won nine on the trot at home, compiling an Elland Road record that has kept them right up at the top of the tree with Sheffield United, even if away form has been patchy. They’ve built an inevitability around themselves in their own stadium that is humbling all manner of visitors. Whatever you think of the performances on the road, winning home games as relentlessly as this will always be the foundation of something good.

Stuart Dallas recently recalled not so fondly, on a podcast appearance, how Christmas came around and Leeds made a mess of things. He was talking about the promotion season and the ghost of Christmas past that was a loss at Fulham, following a 3-3 draw with Cardiff City that was not very Christmassy. This year, Leeds took what the EFL offered them and re-gifted it to their fans, who went home happier than anyone out doing last-minute shopping. A Boxing Day trip to Stoke City will have a large say on how this festive period will be remembered but things are off to a jolly good start.