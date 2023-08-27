Lyon have ‘strong interest’ in Leeds United star as key man wants PSG move

A number of Leeds United players have been linked with a move away from Elland Road over the final days of the summer transfer window.

French club Lyon are reportedly preparing a bid for Leeds United star Georginio Rutter as they prepare to lose one of their prize assets.

Telefoot have revealed the Ligue 1 club have a ‘strong interest’ in the Whites star, who has struggled to make an impact since moving to Elland Road in a club record £35.5 move from German club Hoffenheim in January.

The France Under-21 international provided just one assists in 13 appearances last season but did his first competitive lead for Leeds when he grabbed an equaliser in Saturday’s dramatic 4-3 win at Ipswich Town. Speaking after the game, Rutter revealed his delight over finally breaking his duck and stressed the importance of building on the win over the Tractor Boys.

He told the club website: “I’m happy and everybody is happy for me too, I think the fans and of course it is good for the confidence. This is the first goal and I hope to score more goals for the team and the club.

“It’s a pleasure for me, before it was complicated, but now I hope to come into my own. It was a good performance from the team overall and I hope we can continue this in the next game.”

Speculation surrounding the future of several of Rutter’s team-mates continues to dominate the headlines as the likes of Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto, who both scored at Portman Road, continue to be linked with moves before the summer transfer window comes to a close on Friday night.