Leeds United are off and running under Daniel Farke in the Championship at the fourth time of asking, picking up a first win at Ipswich Town.

The newly-promoted side had been almost perfect in the lead up to this game and yet could do little to stop Farke's front four, who put on a clinical clinic and each etched their names onto the scoresheet. Leeds weren't perfect but the result was and the 4-3 scoreline made it a thriller. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Daniel Farke

WIND UP: From Whites defender Luke Ayling, left, in Leeds United's 4-3 triumph at Saturday's Championship hosts Ipswich Town. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

Having dealt so well with so much already this summer he was due a reason to smile and the German clearly enjoyed this win. Always fairly measured, he did not get carried away but recognised that the players and the club as a whole needed this moment. He will be champing at the bit to make further improvement and tighten things up, but the prospect of working with such a potent attacking front line must be exciting for the boss.

Willy Gnonto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could hardly have gone any better, could it? It could definitely have gone a lot worse. Coming back into the starting line-up after such a dramatic and self-inflicted period out of the side might have heaped too great a pressure on young shoulders but he wore it well. The goal was a big moment in a redemption story that will continue to play out, if he plays his cards right.

Joel Piroe

A goal on his debut and a win. That'll do.

Luis Sinisterra

We know he's a cut above in the Championship but he still has to show it, and he did. The next week will drag ever so slowly for Leeds fans desperate to see him remain at the club. The sky really is the limit for him in the second tier if he does stay and stays fit.

Bad day

Sam Byram

A player whose injury record was a concern going down with any sort of problem was not a sight anyone associated with Leeds wanted. Byram is Leeds' best option at left-back and any absence could be problematic, unless they take action in the transfer window's final week.

Cody Drameh

As cameo appearances go this was one to forget. He struggled with the ball in behind him, struggled to retain possession, ignored a simple pass and played a more difficult one straight out of play and then coughed up a weak back pass from which Ipswich Town scored. Hauled off after 20 minutes on the pitch, Drameh will need to see this one as a learning experience and quickly move on from it. His Leeds future is far from sorted and it would be a shame for this to be his final outing for the Whites.

Off-camera moments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leif Davis enjoying Leeds United reunions with Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh among others. Later he would become acquainted with Willy Gnonto as the pair exchanged unpleasantries following a coming together.

Joel Piroe looking for a partner to pass the ball to in the warm-up and finding Gnonto. The Italian international was back in the squad for the first time since telling Farke he would not travel to Birmingham. If the situation was weighing heavily it didn't show. Gnonto was all smiles as he chatted with best pal Crysencio Summerville and joked with the officials after a stray pass came their way in the warm-up. When Kris Klaesson kept out his fierce drive in shooting practise the smile was still there.

Leeds medical staff remonstrating with the fourth official on the sideline when Morsy tried to drag Ampadu to his feet after an apparent head injury.

Ayling pretending not to know where the ball was to restart play in first-half stoppage time with Leeds ahead. There was a ball six yards away. Ipswich fans did not see the funny side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke's chagrin as Drameh tried a spectacular half volleyed switch of play and sent it out of play. Worse was to come when the youngster's careless back pass let Ipswich in for a second goal just before the break. Ayling had a word with the makeshift left-back as they left the pitch, but that was the last we saw of Drameh.

Ayling telling Meslier, who was on a yellow, to speed up his restarts after a word from referee Bobby Madley in the wake of the fourth Leeds goal.

Farke showing his affection for Gnonto at full-time and giving Ampadu an extra long hug. There was an on-pitch briefing for late substitute Darko Gyabi too.