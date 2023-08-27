Leeds United have received multiple fresh boosts in the club’s promotion quest and the Whites now have a new predicted finishing position.

Daniel Farke’s side headed for Saturday’s clash at early leaders Ipswich Town still seeking their first win of the new campaign but goals from Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, new signing Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra gave the Whites the big boost of a 4-3 victory.

Piroe joined the club from Swansea City on Thursday for a fee north of £10m and the 24-year-old Dutch striker took just 19 minutes to net first Whites goal in the weekend triumph at Portman Road. Gnonto and Sinisterra, meanwhile, both excelled in their first games back having been reintegrated back into the squad, providing two more big boosts for Farke’s side.

Leeds were 19th in the early table heading to Ipswich but their first three-point haul has moved them up to 13th place ahead of next weekend’s hosting of rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday who are yet to pick up a point.

Saturday’s win for Leeds has caused a shake up in the Championship betting market and this is where the bookmakers are now predicting the Whites to finish based on the very latest title odds and relegation prices to determine sides down towards the bottom. Leeds had been predicted to finish in fifth place before this weekend’s games.

1 . 24th: Rotherham United (relegated) Title odds: 1500-1. Relegation odds: 5-6. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated) Title odds: 500-1. Relegation odds: 11-8. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated) Title odds: 250-1. Relegation odds: 7-4. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales