Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says he had no hesitation in throwing Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra back into the fray ahead of a 4-3 win at Ipswich Town.

The pair returned to training last week after being removed from the first team dressing room due to their individual circumstances. Gnonto told Farke he could not travel to play at Birmingham and contractual issues around Sinisterra’s now-expired exit clause prompted the manager to leave him out of his plans.Both were in the starting line-up at Portman Road and both played big parts in the win.

The Whites fell behind to a Joe Rodon own goal but Farke’s front four soon imposed themselves, building up a 3-1 lead before the 20-minute mark. Rutter, Gnonto and debutant Joel Piroe all found the net as the visitors assumed control of the scoreline if not the game itself. Ipswich plugged away and got their reward in first half stoppage time, capitalising on a Cody Drameh error to narrow Leeds’ advantage.Sinisterra joined his fellow attackers on the scoresheet in the second half and the game appeared to be won, although the home side hit back again seven minutes into time added on through Conor Chaplin’s strike to make it a nervy finish.Farke was delighted, but not carried away, with his first league win as Leeds boss.

"There's no replacement of the winning feeling, for the mood, the rhythm,” he said.

"I'm careful because the next corner waits. I was never too down when we had difficult situations, it's not like I want to dance on the table tonight. I'm happy for the guys, the club and supporters to travel back with four away goals and a crucial win but you always have to stay awake and not get too comfortable.

"It can allow us to be happy. They suffered difficult moments in the Premier League last season, they had to wait a pretty long time for the first league win. They should enjoy this but the league is relentless. From tomorrow we work again.”

The decision to restore Sinisterra and Gnonto to the team did not appear to give Farke any sleepless nights. He was more concerned about handing Piroe a start given his late arrival from Swansea City this week.

"I wasn't too concerned about these two decisions [on Gnonto and Sinisterra],” said Farke.

FAB FOUR - Leeds United's front four all scored, including Luis Sinisterra and new boy Joel Piroe, in a thrilling 4-3 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Pic: PA

"They looked really sharp, focused and disciplined in training. It was a bit more tricky with Joel, he just had one training session with us yesterday. He looked really good, he knows the league inside out, he has already started three competitive games. Obviously he can't know each and every movement of his team mates but I had a good feeling. Thank God he repaid my trust with a goal and a really good performance, three points most importantly.”

The loss to a groin injury of Sam Byram in the first half was a concern for Farke, however. The full-back is now likely to miss out when Leeds face Salford City on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.