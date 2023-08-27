'Better team' - Rival striker's Leeds United verdict, regrets and Whites competition intent

The newly-promoted Tractor Boys approached Saturday’s Championship hosting of the Whites having won three games out of three but goals from Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra gave Daniel Farke’s visitors a 4-3 victory.

Chaplin, though, who bagged the game’s final goal in the 97th minute, felt his side were the better team and that Ipswich have clearly shown they are capable of mixing it at the top end of the division.

Highlighting the regrets of conceding four goals at home whilst also squandering chances, the striker told TownTV: “It was probably a great game for the neutral but I thought we were good and probably the better team for large parts of the game, having more chances.

DEFIANCE: From Ipswich Town forward Conor Chapin, right, pictured scoring his side's third goal in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Championship visitors Leeds United at Portman Road. Picture by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

“We feel disappointed with the goals because we can’t concede four at home. We have to do better on at least a couple of them. We have built a solidness from the back so we’re disappointed.

“But we want to be competing with these teams and we’ve shown a level of what we’re capable of.