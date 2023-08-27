Leeds United announce disappointing coaching exit as Super League club swoops

Leeds United have announced the departure of their women’s manager Rick Passmoor

Leeds United Women have confirmed the departure of manager Rick Passmoor, who has accepted a role at a Women's Super League side.

The Whites admitted disappointment to losing Passmoor but feel the club can take pride from his progression to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passmoor joined Leeds for a second time from Scunthorpe United last summer. He was previously in charge of Leeds earlier in his career, as United reached the Women's FA Cup final in 2008, won the League Cup in 2010 while Passmoor was named ‘Manager of the Season’ during the club’s time in the Women’s Super League.

He enjoyed more success last campaign, as Leeds won the 2022/23 FA Women’s National League Plate. Simon Wood and Julie Lewis will take charge for the Whites fixture against Leek Town with an announcement on a permanent appointment to be made in due course.

A club statement confirmed: "Leeds United can confirm that Women’s manager Rick Passmoor has left the club, in order to take up a coaching role with a Women’s Super League side.

"Whilst the club is naturally disappointed to see someone of Passmoor’s coaching ability depart, we are proud of his progression to the top division of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Passmoor joined the Whites in the summer of 2022 and instantly implemented a strong coaching philosophy, helping the team to lift its first silverware in over a decade, bringing home the 2022/23 FA Women’s National League Plate.

"Rick now leaves the club having overseen all of the pre-season preparations for the 2023/24 campaign and was in the dugout for the opening match of the season last Sunday, which saw Leeds beat Stockport County at the Bannister Prentice Stadium.

"Everyone connected to Leeds United would like to wish Rick every success for the future, whilst thanking him for his efforts, professionalism and hard work whilst at the club.