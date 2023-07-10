There is now less than a month before the 2023/24 EFL Championship season kicks off and there is still a lot of work to be done at Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

A long delay in appointing new head coach Daniel Farke has left the former Norwich City boss with a race against the clock to try and get new faces in the door at Elland Road before the take on Cardiff City on August 6 in their opener. However, there have been some current stars beginning to move on including Brendan Aaronson who had his loan move to Union Berlin confirmed last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of incomings, the Yorkshire club are being linked with a Liverpool defender but could have been dealt a blow with the Reds seemingly confirming they will not consider a loan move. Elsewhere, the Whites will reportedly face a ‘transfer battle’ for a midfield target with Premier League side Fulham now being linked to the player they are thought to be interested in. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, July 10:

Liverpool transfer ‘preference’ revealed as Leeds loan ‘may not work’

Per a report from The Sun, Leeds United want to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillipson on loan but such a deal ‘may not work’ for the Merseyside club. It is claimed that the 26-year old will be allowed to leave Anfield in this window but the Reds ‘would prefer’ a permanent exit.

However, Leeds’ are said to be ‘trying their luck’ with an offer of a short-term deal. Phillips spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Bournemouth and helped them to promotion from the Championship having previously had a spell in the Bundesliga with VFB Stuttgart.

Leeds United ‘face Premier League battle’ to sign Dutch midfielder

According to HITC, Leeds United face a battle to sign Gustavo Hamer with Fulham now joining the race for the Coventry City midfielder. The original reports of the London club’s interest came from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad