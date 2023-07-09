Leeds United attacker reveals disbelief as 2023/24 Elland Road absence is confirmed by move
The 22-year-old joined Leeds last summer in a £25m move from RB Salzburg to reunite with Jesse Marsch, signing a five-year deal. Aaronson was one of three American internationals signed during Marsch’s tenure at Elland Road, which came to an end in February. Since then Weston McKennie’s loan from Juventus has ceased and will not be made into a permanent deal and now Aaronson has departed, at least temporarily.
He admits this latest twist in his career has been an unexpected one but he’s excited for the prospect of Champions League football with the side who finished fourth in the German top flight last season.
"Union's path and the success of the last few years did not go unnoticed in either the USA, Austria or England,” he said.
"Somehow, you always heard something about them. A year ago, I wouldn't have believed that I would be here and able to play in the Champions League with Union. I'm looking forward to the year ahead with joy and confidence and want to help us have another successful season."
Oliver Ruhnert, Union's managing director, believes Aaronson will benefit Union’s offensive play.
"Brenden's commitment has made us very happy, he is a type of player we don't have who will be good for our attacking game ,” he said.
"Despite his young age, he already has a lot of international experience and will complement our squad at a high level.”
Aaronson made 40 appearances for Leeds in his debut season, scoring just the one goal when he charged down Édouard Mendy and robbed the Chelsea keeper of the ball, and adding three assists. The youngster struggled at times with the physical nature of the top flight and relegation to the Championship made his exit, at least on loan, inevitable.
A Leeds statement said: “We would like to wish Brenden good luck during his time at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.”