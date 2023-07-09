Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Leeds United’s average attendance compared to Championship rivals including Sunderland and Leicester - gallery

Leeds supporters will get behind their side once again during the coming season - but how does Elland Road’s average attendance compare to other Championship clubs?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 9th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST

There is just under a month to go until Leeds United get their Championship season underway as Cardiff City visit Elland Road on the first Sunday of August.

The appointment of Daniel Farke, who has experience of leading a club back into the Premier League, will raise hopes the Whites can bounce back from relegation at the first attempt and avoid being anchored in the second tier of the English game.

How Farke’s side will look on day one of the new campaign remains to be seen as the former Norwich City manager looks to add to his newly-inherited squad - but one thing that is for sure is that he will be able to count upon the loyal and unwavering support of the Elland Road faithful.

But how does the Whites’ average attendance from last season compare those of the 23 opposing clubs they will face in the Championship during the new campaign?

How does Leeds United’s average attendance for the 2022/23 season compare to their Championship rivals?

1. GettyImages-1457428043 (1).jpg

How does Leeds United’s average attendance for the 2022/23 season compare to their Championship rivals? Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 10,515

2. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,515 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 14,767

3. Millwall

Average attendance: 14,767 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 14,807

4. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 14,807 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Daniel FarkeElland Road