Sinisterra returned from his summer break in Colombia on Monday and was back into work with head of medicine and performance Rob Price and the medical team, as he progresses towards full fitness. The winger limped out of Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Elland Road in April with ankle ligament damage and two days later he was ruled out for the remainder of the relegation run-in. That issue was the last in a frustratingly long line for Sinisterra, who endured hamstring problems and a foot injury. The ankle damage came at the worst possible time, with Sinisterra having scored three goals in his last five games, threatening to hit his stride at the most crucial point of the season.

All in all his debut season for Leeds brought seven goals and one assist from 22 outings. News that Sinisterra has got himself back into condition to rejoin the team in training will come as a boost for fans who want to see more of the man signed for £21m from Feyenoord last summer. It’s possible that Daniel Farke will consider taking the winger to Oslo in midweek for the game against Manchester United, if his ankle reacts well to the latest training efforts.

Both Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams have also been back at Thorp Arch but going through their paces individually as they rehab their own respective injuries. Harrison has been recovering from a hip problem and Adams suffered a slight set-back with the hamstring that required season-ending surgery. The duo are expected back in full training in later stages of pre-season. Leeds harbour hopes of retaining the pair, although transfer interest is almost inevitable prior to the close of the summer window in September.

Farke, who was appointed as the club’s new manager on Tuesday, will welcome more of his squad back to Thorp Arch this week. Players expected back on Monday for pre-season testing, following extended leave due to international involvement, include Max Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, Kristoffer Klaesson and Daniel James. Views will be taken early this week on which of the latest arrivals will travel to Oslo. Kristensen has been subject of interest from Roma but Leeds are yet to receive a firm offer from the Serie A outfit. Brenden Aaronson, who tasted Nations League action with the US Men’s National Team this summer, is closing in on a loan move to Union Berlin.

Leeds are also close to confirming the appointment of goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten. Farke worked with Wootten at Norwich City, where the latter remained when the manager departed in 2021. Wootten will replace Marcos Abad who spent six years in charge of the goalkeeping department at Thorp Arch.