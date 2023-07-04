Leeds United are already preparing for their first season back in the Championship with pre-season now underway.

The Whites face a big challenge this season after suffering relegation, with their best players likely to depart, while new boss Daniel Farke will need to recruit wisely to make sure he has a squad capable of securing promotion back to the Premier League. There is also a takeover in motion that could well impact how this summer plays out.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Aaronson deal close

Brenden Aaronson appears to be on his way out of Leeds after just one season.

Aaronson signed for the Whites last summer, but he is already headed for pastures new, which will come as no surprise given he is above Championship level. According to talkSPORT, Aaronson will move to Germany to link up with Union Berlin, and initially on a loan deal.

It’s claimed the loan deal will include an option to buy for Union Berlin to snatch away the American permanently next summer if all goes well.

Farke’s loan strategy

Incoming Leeds United boss Daniel Farke utilised the loan market on a number of occasions whilst in charge of Norwich City, successfully signing and integrating young midfielders in particular as the team secured promotion from the Championship twice in three seasons.

Farke’s four-year spell at Carrow Road saw him bring in 18 players on loan with varying degrees of success. While there were pragmatic additions such as goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, signed to provide competition to Tim Krul during 2019/20, there were also more proactive loan signings made such as Oliver Skipp from Tottenham Hotspur.

Skipp was an integral part of the Norwich squad which won the Championship title in 2020/21, starting 44 of a possible 46 league games before returning to parent club Spurs.

Farke will be in charge this season

Farke also targeted Harrison Reed and Billy Gilmour on loan in 2017 and 2020, respectively, both of whom now represent Premier League clubs. Factoring in the Skipp signing, during three of Farke’s four-and-a-half seasons at the helm, Norwich signed young, British midfielders capable of progressing play through the thirds.

Upon arriving at Leeds, Farke will assess the midfield options at his disposal before consulting transfers advisor Nick Hammond on who the club should look to target for his preferred style of possession-based football.

Strachan takes aim

Former Leeds United midfielder Gordon Strachan has accused players of not showing up during the club’s relegation battle.

“Moving players on that are not up for it will be a big problem,” Strachan said. “That is a major headache the club will have this summer. I’d be quite surprised if there are a lot of offers for some of these Leeds players. There are people in there, but I think the offers that will be coming into the club will be for the harder working players, not the flamboyant ones.